2021 All Central Virginia girls soccer team

Katie Manley, Albemarle

In her first full season on the Patriots' roster, Manley led the team with 12 goals and eight assists to lead Albemarle to the Jefferson District championship.

Stella Maton, Covenant

Maton made the switch from forward to the midfield for Covenant and didn’t miss a beat, posting a pair of goals and five assists as the Eagles reached the VISAA Division II state championship game. She was a second-team all-state performer for the Eagles.

Defense

Catherine Domecq, Western Albemarle

After a knee injury sidelined her during her freshman campaign, Domecq came back better than ever this past spring. The junior defender was rock solid on the back end and was very adept at thwarting opponents' scoring opportunities.

Nicole Bilchick, Western Albemarle

Bilchick joined Domecq to create a formidable combo in the back for Coach Jake Desch’s team. The junior defender was poised under pressure and always seemed to make the right play to stay in front of opponents and prevent scoring opportunities.