2021 All Central Virginia girls soccer team

Player of the Year
Emily Ward, Albemarle
Ward was the heart and soul of the Albemarle girls soccer team this spring as the Patriots won the Jefferson District and Region 5D championships. The senior defender anchored a back line that registered 10 clean sheets. The senior also was opportunistic offensively, finishing with four goals and four assists, and was the go-to option on penalty kick opportunities. She will play college soccer at Johns Hopkins.
First team
Forward
Isabella Conklin, Covenant
The University of Lynchburg signee scored a team-high 22 goals and added five assists for the Eagles en route to a berth in the VISAA Division II state championship game.
Phebe Ryan, Western Albemarle
In her first varsity season, the freshman forward ranked among the Warriors’ team leaders in goals and was especially effective inside the penalty area.
Reese Mattern, Western Albemarle
The senior displayed impeccable speed and great instincts during her runs in the penalty area and came away with goals frequently, finishing as one of the team’s top scorers.
Sydney Dombrovskis, William Monroe
The University of Lynchburg signee scored more than 20 goals for the second time in her high school career and led the Greene Dragons to another postseason berth.
Devon Higginbottom, Albemarle
The freshman forward had a stellar debut season for Albemarle this spring, posting eight goals and five assists playing in the No. 9 role for the first time.
Midfield
Ellie Cox, Albemarle
The senior midfielder played more of a defensive role this season and formed the foundation of a very formidable back line. She will play soccer at Christopher Newport University.
Kora Jillions, Albemarle
The senior midfielder finished the season with six goals and four assists as Albemarle reached the Region 5B finals.
Cordelia O’Connell, Western Albemarle
The senior midfielder has great field vision and was a catalyst in moving the ball up the pitch. She capped a memorable season by scoring the game-winning goal against Independence in the VHSL Class 3 state championship game.
Katie Manley, Albemarle
In her first full season on the Patriots' roster, Manley led the team with 12 goals and eight assists to lead Albemarle to the Jefferson District championship.
Stella Maton, Covenant
Maton made the switch from forward to the midfield for Covenant and didn’t miss a beat, posting a pair of goals and five assists as the Eagles reached the VISAA Division II state championship game. She was a second-team all-state performer for the Eagles.
Defense
Catherine Domecq, Western Albemarle
After a knee injury sidelined her during her freshman campaign, Domecq came back better than ever this past spring. The junior defender was rock solid on the back end and was very adept at thwarting opponents' scoring opportunities.
Nicole Bilchick, Western Albemarle
Bilchick joined Domecq to create a formidable combo in the back for Coach Jake Desch’s team. The junior defender was poised under pressure and always seemed to make the right play to stay in front of opponents and prevent scoring opportunities.
Isabella Harris, Covenant
Harris was a calming influence in the final third for Covenant this spring during its run to the state championship game. The senior defender was a great communicator with her fellow defenders, but wasn’t afraid to step up when called upon.
Emma McMullan, Albemarle
The junior defender logged more than 1,000 minutes of actions for the Patriots as they captured the Jefferson District and Region 5D championships.
Goalkeeper
Jaya Daniel, Albemarle
Daniel started every game and yielded just four goals and posted 10 clean sheets for the Patriots. The Christopher Newport University signee had eight saves against Mountain View in the Region 5D championship game.
Second team
■ Madeline St. Amand, Albemarle
■ Natalie Wolfe, Albemarle
■ Cristina Valladares, Fluvanna County
■ Elizabeth Burns, Charlottesville
■ Makala Hargrove, Covenant
■ Sterlyn Woodward, Madison County
■ Kymora Johnson, STAB
■ Margaret Neale, Monticello