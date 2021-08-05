2021 All Central Virginia girls lacrosse team

Alison Swartout, Monticello

The University of Delaware commit tallied a team-high 45 goals and 12 assists to finish the season with 57 points. She also put in the work defensively with 37 ground balls, 76 draw control victories and a team-best 13 forced turnovers. She was named US Girls Lacrosse Academic All-American.

Leigh Young, Albemarle

Young scored a team-best 32 goals and chipped in a pair of assists to finish with 34 points. She also collected 34 draw controls and 27 ground balls. In addition, Young caused 11 turnovers and blocked four shots for the Patriots.

Mallory Greene, Western Albemarle

Greene tallied 50 goals and three assists and had a great scoring touch inside the circle. She also got the job done defensively, posting 41 draw controls, 16 ground balls and caused seven turnovers.

Taylar Hackney, Monticello

Hackney contributed 29 goals and nine assists to finish the season with 38 points in just 10 games. She also collected 36 draw controls, 14 ground balls and forced four turnovers for the Mustangs.

Addi Foster, St. Anne’s-Belfield