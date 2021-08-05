2021 All Central Virginia girls lacrosse team

Player of the Year
Mattie Shearer, Western Albemarle
Shearer scored an area-high 59 goals and dished out 32 assists to finish with 91 points. She also dominated in the draw circle, finishing with 116 draw controls to go along with her 16 ground balls and 26 caused turnovers. Shearer will continue her lacrosse career at Duke University.
First team
Attack
Sophia Bombardieri, Albemarle
Bombardieri tallied 19 goals and six assists for the Patriots. She also registered 17 ground balls, caused six turnovers and blocked a shot.
Libby Carbo, Western Albemarle
Carbo tallied 27 goals and 29 assists to finish the season with 56 points. She also contributed defensively with seven ground balls and forced six turnovers.
Sophie Lanahan, Western Albemarle
Lanahan finished with 23 points, 26 assists and 49 points and was a stabilizing force in the offensive zone for the Warriors. She also was a prominent figure on the ride, registering 10 ground balls and creating nine turnovers.
Midfield
Alison Swartout, Monticello
The University of Delaware commit tallied a team-high 45 goals and 12 assists to finish the season with 57 points. She also put in the work defensively with 37 ground balls, 76 draw control victories and a team-best 13 forced turnovers. She was named US Girls Lacrosse Academic All-American.
Leigh Young, Albemarle
Young scored a team-best 32 goals and chipped in a pair of assists to finish with 34 points. She also collected 34 draw controls and 27 ground balls. In addition, Young caused 11 turnovers and blocked four shots for the Patriots.
Mallory Greene, Western Albemarle
Greene tallied 50 goals and three assists and had a great scoring touch inside the circle. She also got the job done defensively, posting 41 draw controls, 16 ground balls and caused seven turnovers.
Taylar Hackney, Monticello
Hackney contributed 29 goals and nine assists to finish the season with 38 points in just 10 games. She also collected 36 draw controls, 14 ground balls and forced four turnovers for the Mustangs.
Addi Foster, St. Anne’s-Belfield
Foster was among the team leaders in goals and assists. She was also impressive defensively as she was named to the VISAA all-state first team. Foster also was named a U.S. Girls Lacrosse All-American.
Lauren Grady, Albemarle
Grady registered 20 goals and 17 assists to finish with 37 points. Defensively, she posted 36 ground balls and led the Patriots with 26 forced turnovers and seven blocked shots.
Kendall Gibson, Monticello
Gibson contributed 13 goals and seven assists to finish with 20 points. She exemplified the Hustle & Heart award she received by collecting 24 draw controls, 23 ground balls and forcing eight turnovers.
Defense
Nina Bowen, Western Albemarle
Bowen ranked among the team’s top 1-on-1 defenders and was very adept at neutralizing low crease rolls and digging out loose balls. She finished the season with 14 ground balls and caused six turnovers.
Jordyn Solak, Albemarle
Solak had a strong understanding of the Patriots' defensive system and utilized it to perfection. She finished the season with 14 ground balls, nine draw controls, three caused turnovers and blocked a shot. She also contributed offensively with nine goals and one assist.
Erica Repich, Western Albemarle
Repich was rock solid defensively and used her speed and ball skills to ignite breakouts up the field. She posted 15 ground balls and caused six turnovers defensively. She also contributed four draw controls and scored a goal.
Alice Bagley, Monticello
Bagley was a force in one-on-one defensive situations and showed tremendous growth throughout the season, transitioning from second-string to start the season to one of the team’s anchors on the back end in June.
Goalkeeper
Kennedy Buntrock, Western Albemarle
Buntrock displayed great technique and quickness and came through with timely saves throughout the season for the Warriors. She finished the season with 55 saves and a .490 save percentage.
Second team
■ Ella Dofflemyer, Albemarle
■ Kaitlyn Boyer, Monticello
■ Mackenzie Jennings, Miller
■ Haedyn Banes, Monticello
■ Martha Oakley, St. Anne’s-Belfield
■ Juliana Murphy, Western Albemarle
■ Emmelia Kromkowski, Charlottesville
■ Meredith Missana, Albemarle
■ Marra Raichel, Monticello
■ Sophie Hutton, Miller
■ Campbell Murray, Monticello