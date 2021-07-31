2021 All Central Virginia boys track and field team

Athlete of the Year
Jaden Ferguson, Fluvanna County
Ferguson garnered all-state honors in four events at the VHSL Class 3 state outdoor track and field championships, capped by his first individual state title. Ferguson took home top honors in the high jump with a leap of 6-4. He followed that up with third-place finishes in the long jump (21-2¾) and the triple jump (43-8¼) and an eighth-place effort in the 200 (22.75). In March, despite spending most of the winter sports season with the Flucos' boys basketball team, Ferguson finished second in the triple jump (43-3½) at the VHSL Class 3 state indoor track and field meet.
First team
Henry Sullivan, Western Albemarle
After making the decision to focus strictly on one sport, Sullivan had a stellar track campaign. He captured gold in the 55-meter hurdles (7.79) at the VHSL Class 3 state indoor track and field championships in March, then followed that up with another state title in the 110-meter hurdles (14.63) in June during the outdoor state meet. Sullivan also took home second-place honors in the 300-intermediate hurdles (41.40) in June.
Alex Hoffman, William Monroe
Hoffman established a new VHSL Class 3 state indoor record in the shot put with a throw of 56-4¼. He then battled through an ankle injury he suffered during spring football to win the state outdoor shot put title (53-4). Hoffman also finished second in the discus (153-5) at the state meet. He will compete at High Point University.
Donovan Baker, Woodberry Forest
After getting to play just one football game this season because of COVID-19, Baker stayed in shape on the track and the results were impressive. The Woodberry Forest standout won gold in the 200 meters (22.18) at the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association state track and field championships. He also finished second in the 100 (11.19).
Dominique Julius, Fork Union
Julius turned in a stellar campaign for Fork Union Military Academy’s track and field team, earning all-state honors in multiple events. He won gold in the 100 meters with a time of 10.86 at the VISAA state outdoor track and field championships. He also placed third in the 200 (22.59).
Derrick Jones Jr., Blue Ridge
Jones mesmerized basketball fans with his amazing array of dunks as Blue Ridge’s basketball team claimed another VISAA Division II state title in March. The senior carried the momentum over to outdoor track and field, where he captured a state championship in the high jump (6-4) for the Barons.
Malachi Fields, Monticello
Fields was a one-man wrecking crew for Monticello this season as he led the Mustangs to the VHSL Class 3 indoor track and field state championship. The senior won gold in the 500 meters (1:09.22) and finished second in the high jump (6-0) and the shot put (47-8 ½). During the outdoor season, Fields was just as productive, earning all-state honors in five events. He finished third in the high jump (6-2), fifth in the long jump (20-10 ¼), sixth in the shot put (46-9¾) and the discus (131-7) and seventh in the triple jump (42-1¾).
Jianni Woodson-Brooks, Woodberry Forest
Woodson-Brooks won gold in the discus (152-8) at the VISAA state outdoor track and field championships this spring. He will play football this fall at the U.S. Naval Academy.
Lamar Jordan, Fork Union
Jordan captured the state title in the triple jump (45-2 ¼) at the VISAA state outdoor track and field championships this past spring.
River Robinson, Woodberry Forest
Robinson captured gold in the 400 meters (48.98) at the VISAA state track and field championships in Richmond.
William Trent, Monticello
Trent capped off a great high school track career in style this spring for Monticello at the VHSL Class 3 state outdoor track and field championships. The senior took home another state title in the 400 meters (50.53) in his final high school meet. During the indoor season, he finished fourth in the 500 (1:10.22) and ran the leadoff leg for the Mustangs' 4x200-meter relay team that earned runner-up honors. He will run track at the University of Virginia.
Nicholas Emmert, Louisa County
Emmert had an outstanding indoor and outdoor season for Louisa County. The junior distance runner captured gold in the 1,600 meters (4:24.37) at the VHSL Class 4 state indoor track and field championships at Liberty University. In the spring, he earned bronze in the 1,600 (4:23.21) at the state outdoor meet.
Joseph Taylor, Western Albemarle
Taylor won gold in the 1,600 meters (4:26.67) at the VHSL Class 3 state indoor track and field championship at Liberty University in March. He also finished sixth in the 1,000 (2:38.64) and ran the anchor leg on the team’s 4x800-meter relay team that finished second. During the outdoor season, he ran the third leg on Western Albemarle’s 4x800-meter relay team that earned runner-up honors.
Albert Asare, Woodberry Forest
Asare earned runner-up honors in the 110-meter hurdles (15.90) and the 300 intermediate hurdles (42.47) for the Tigers at the VISAA state track and field championships.
Nicholas Pederson, Charlottesville
During the outdoor season, he took home runner-up honors in the 110-meter hurdles (15.30) and was fourth in the 300 intermediate hurdles (42.36) at the VHSL Class 3 state track and field championships. During the indoor season, he placed fourth at the state meet in the 55-meter hurdles (8.22).
Owen Shifflett, Western Albemarle
Shifflett finished second in the 3,200 meters (9:38.60) at the VHSL Class 3 state outdoor track and field championships. He was also fourth in the 1,600 (4:31.99).
Miles Kershner, Charlottesville
Kershner finished second in the 300 meters (36.74) for the Black Knights during the VHSL Class 3 state championships.
Jonathan Kumer, Western Albemarle
Kumer placed second the VHSL Class 3 state outdoor track and field championships in the 800 meters (2:09.90).
Hunter Ray, Monticello
Ray was a key cog in Monticello’s boys track and field team’s run to the VHSL Class 3 state indoor track and field championship. He finished second in the 1,000 meters with a time of 2:38.73.
Esteban Vizcaino, Monticello
During the indoor season, Vizcaino earned bronze in the 3,200 meters (9:54.49) at the VHSL Class 3 state championships. He finished seventh (9:59.91) in the same event during outdoor state meet.
Connor Nelson, Albemarle
Nelson finished third in the pole vault (13-0) at the VHSL Class 5 state outdoor track and field championships for the Patriots.
John Harvey, The Daily Progress