2021 All Central Virginia boys track and field team

Donovan Baker, Woodberry Forest

After getting to play just one football game this season because of COVID-19, Baker stayed in shape on the track and the results were impressive. The Woodberry Forest standout won gold in the 200 meters (22.18) at the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association state track and field championships. He also finished second in the 100 (11.19).

Dominique Julius, Fork Union

Julius turned in a stellar campaign for Fork Union Military Academy’s track and field team, earning all-state honors in multiple events. He won gold in the 100 meters with a time of 10.86 at the VISAA state outdoor track and field championships. He also placed third in the 200 (22.59).

Derrick Jones Jr., Blue Ridge

Jones mesmerized basketball fans with his amazing array of dunks as Blue Ridge’s basketball team claimed another VISAA Division II state title in March. The senior carried the momentum over to outdoor track and field, where he captured a state championship in the high jump (6-4) for the Barons.

Malachi Fields, Monticello