2021 All Central Virginia boys tennis team

Player of the Year
Tobin Yates, Western Albemarle
Yates assumed the top spot in the Western Albemarle lineup and looked right at home as he led the Warriors to the VHSL Class 3 state championship. Aided by a powerful serve and great net game, Yates also teamed with Bryce Duncan to capture the state doubles title. In singles, he won the Region 3C championship and reached the state semifinals.
First team
Damien Heller-Chen, Western Albemarle
Heller-Chen teamed with Yates to give the Warriors a potent presence at the top of their lineup. He went undefeated at No. 2 singles for the Warriors and held his own at the No. 1 spot in several matches throughout the season, aided by his unique combination of strong ground strokes, lateral quickness and shear natural athletic ability. He split time between No. 1 and No. 2 doubles and posted the decisive victory in a three-set thriller against Wilson Memorial in the regional tournament.
Gordon Fairborn, Western Albemarle
Fairborn went undefeated at No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles this season, aided by his raw natural ability, bevy of shots and overall tournament match experience. He played several matches at No. 2 singles this season and the Warriors and didn’t miss a beat. Coach Randy Hudgins likened Fairborn's impact to that of former Western standout Alex Ix.
Hayden Cook, Albemarle
Cook posted a 10-5 record as Albemarle’s No. 1 singles player and a 6-2 mark in doubles. He captured the Region 5D singles title with a victory over Harrisonburg’s Keenan Glago and emerged as a team leader.
Bryce Duncan, Western Albemarle
Duncan dominated his opponents at No. 4 singles with an overpowering serve and impressive net game. He capped his season in dramatic fashion as he battled through nearly a dozen deuce points to hold serve and clinch the VHSL Class 3 state doubles championship with Yates.
Matthew Farina, Covenant
Farina held down the No. 1 singles spot for the Eagles and led the team in combined singles and doubles victories. He was selected as a Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association first team all-state performer.
Ben Mills, Woodberry Forest
Mills led the Tigers to a berth in the VISAA Division I state championship match and was selected as a second-team all-state performer.
Cooper Weiss, Covenant
Weiss played at the top of the Covenant lineup and was among the team leaders in victories for the Eagles. He was named a VISAA Division II second-team all-state performer.
Luke Kielbasa, Western Albemarle
Kielbasa finished unbeaten at No. 5 singles this season and also posted victories at higher spots in the lineup when he was asked to fill in throughout the season. He was nothing short of dominant at No. 3 doubles this season, posting an unblemished mark at that spot in the lineup.
Riley Hong, Albemarle
Hong posted a 7-5 record at No. 2 singles for the Patriots. He also was a force in doubles, reaching the Region 5D championship match.
Luke Frank, Charlottesville
Frank led Charlottesville in victories and helped the Black Knights record a five-win campaign despite a limited number of players throughout the season because of COVID-19 .
The 2021 All Central Virginia boys tennis team.