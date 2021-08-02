2021 All Central Virginia boys tennis team

Player of the Year

Tobin Yates, Western Albemarle

Yates assumed the top spot in the Western Albemarle lineup and looked right at home as he led the Warriors to the VHSL Class 3 state championship. Aided by a powerful serve and great net game, Yates also teamed with Bryce Duncan to capture the state doubles title. In singles, he won the Region 3C championship and reached the state semifinals.

First team

Damien Heller-Chen, Western Albemarle

Heller-Chen teamed with Yates to give the Warriors a potent presence at the top of their lineup. He went undefeated at No. 2 singles for the Warriors and held his own at the No. 1 spot in several matches throughout the season, aided by his unique combination of strong ground strokes, lateral quickness and shear natural athletic ability. He split time between No. 1 and No. 2 doubles and posted the decisive victory in a three-set thriller against Wilson Memorial in the regional tournament.

Gordon Fairborn, Western Albemarle