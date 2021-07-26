2021 All Central Virginia boys soccer team

The senior forward was among the Warriors' leaders in goals scored and assists and had a knack for scoring goals in key moments this past spring.

William Graham, Western Albemarle

Graham was another gifted goal-scorer up front for the Warriors. One of his most memorable goals of the season came in a victory over rival Charlottesville in the Region 3C semifinals.

Midfield

Thomas Vik, Charlottesville

Vik was an important offensive contributor in the midfield for Charlottesville this past spring. Vik ranked second on the team in goals with nine and chipped in five assists for an opportunistic Black Knights offense.

John Magargee, Western Albemarle

Magargee was the maestro in the midfield for Western. The senior standout was responsible for building the attack through the midfield and finding his teammates for scoring chances. He ranked among the Warriors' top scorers.

Seth Winchel, Monticello