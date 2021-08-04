2021 All Central Virginia boys lacrosse team

Player of the Year
Austin Payne, Western Albemarle
Payne poured in a team-high 38 goals and added 31 assists to lead Central Virginia with 69 points and a 6.27 points-per-game average. Defensively, he was also sound, collecting 43 ground balls en route to being named a high school All-American by U.S Lacrosse. Payne will continue his playing career at Randolph-Macon College in Ashland.
First team
Attack
Dawson Chitwood, Woodberry Forest
Chitwood posted a team-high 28 goals and added 17 assists as the Tigers earned a Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I state playoff berth. He was a VISAA first team all-state selection.
Quinn Reilly, Western Albemarle
Reilly ranked second on the team with 29 goals and added three assists during Western's run to district and regional championships. Defensively, he collected 27 ground balls for the Warriors.
Jack Charboneau, Blue Ridge
Charboneau led the Barons with 25 goals and 38 assists in 16 games to garner VISAA second team all-state honors. He will continue his lacrosse career at Johns Hopkins University.
Smith Callaghan, Woodberry Forest
Callaghan tallied 19 goals and handed out 31 assists to finish the 2021 campaign with 50 points for a balanced Tigers offense.
Liam Hurley, St. Anne’s-Belfield
Hurley had a breakout season for the Saints, finishing with 19 goals and seven assists to garner all-Prep League and all-state honors. He also was named a U.S. Boys Lacrosse All-American.
Lucas Garrett, Monticello
Garrett was one of the Mustangs' top scoring options, finishing with 21 goals and 10 assists. He also scooped up nine ground balls.
Midfield
Tyler Spano, Western Albemarle
Spano tallied 22 goals and 20 assists and was nearly unstoppable in the faceoff circle with an 81% winning percentage on the season. He also scooped up 179 ground balls.
Jake King, Albemarle
King registered 25 goals and 12 assists to lead the Patriots to another strong season in the Jefferson District. He also had nearly a 68% success rate on faceoffs.
Stuart Widener, Western Albemarle
Widener tallied 23 goals and added 10 assists to finish the season with 33 points for the Warriors. He was also a factor defensively, finishing with 17 ground balls. He will play lacrosse at Randolph-Macon College.
Shawn Jones, Monticello
Jones did a little bit of everything for the Mustangs, finishing with 14 goals, one assist and 36 ground balls. He also won more the 100 faceoffs this season.
Will Ferguson, Western Albemarle
Ferguson tallied 17 goals and 11 assists for the Warriors this season. Defensively, he also was sound, collecting 37 ground balls.
Tim Myers, St. Anne’s-Belfield
Myers racked up 18 goals and 14 assists en route to earning all-Prep League and all-state honors. He has verbally committed to play lacrosse at the University of Virginia.
Defense
Max Wooten, Albemarle
Wooten caused 15 turnovers and collected 27 ground balls, all while guarding the opposition’s top scoring threat. He also contributed offensively, tallying eight goals and two assists.
Cooper Hauser, Monticello
Hauser was responsible for neutralizing the opposing team’s top scoring option and handled the job well. He scooped up 101 ground balls and also had a major impact offensively, finishing with 30 goals and 20 assists. Hauser even chipped in between the pipes, finishing with three saves. He was named an Academic All-American by US Boys Lacrosse.
Jay O’Keefe, Woodberry Forest
O’Keefe caused more than 20 turnovers and collected 50 ground balls as the Tigers’ shutdown defender. A second-team all-state selection, he has verbally committed to play at Washington & Lee University.
Thomas Kallen, Western Albemarle
Kallen scooped up 44 ground balls and created 21 turnovers for the Warriors. He also contributed offensively, finishing with four goals and an assist.
Hudson Stolz, St. Anne’s-Belfield
Stolz ranked among the team’s top lock-down options was often tasked with defending the opponent's top attackman. Named a team captain, he scooped up 2.2 ground balls per game and earned all Prep-League honors.
Giacomo Wilson, Monticello
Wilson was the leader of the Mustangs' defense and was effective in neutralizing the opponent's top attackman. He finished the season with 27 ground balls.
Goalkeeper
Jack Zayas, Western Albemarle
Zayas led the team in saves and posted a 49% save percentage for a Warriors team that won Jefferson District and Region 4A championships.
Second team
■ Gray Kallen, Western Albemarle
■ Kevin Myers, Albemarle
■ Ryan Katstra, Albemarle
■ Pierre Reeves, STAB
■ Grady Gilmore, Charlottesville
■ Nick Musi, STAB
■ Jerry Arriaga-Ruiz , Monticello
■ Tomas Russo, Charlottesville
■ Jake Connelly, STAB
■ Eli Fields, Monticello
■ Spencer Powell, Western Albemarle
■ Jackson Harry, STAB
■ Grant Goodall, Western Albemarle
■ Haden Powell, Western Albemarle
■ Sebastian Berger, Monticello
■ Aidan Taffe, Albemarle
■ James Tanner, Charlottesville