2021 All Central Virginia boys lacrosse team

Hauser was responsible for neutralizing the opposing team’s top scoring option and handled the job well. He scooped up 101 ground balls and also had a major impact offensively, finishing with 30 goals and 20 assists. Hauser even chipped in between the pipes, finishing with three saves. He was named an Academic All-American by US Boys Lacrosse.

Jay O’Keefe, Woodberry Forest

O’Keefe caused more than 20 turnovers and collected 50 ground balls as the Tigers’ shutdown defender. A second-team all-state selection, he has verbally committed to play at Washington & Lee University.

Thomas Kallen, Western Albemarle

Kallen scooped up 44 ground balls and created 21 turnovers for the Warriors. He also contributed offensively, finishing with four goals and an assist.

Hudson Stolz, St. Anne’s-Belfield

Stolz ranked among the team’s top lock-down options was often tasked with defending the opponent's top attackman. Named a team captain, he scooped up 2.2 ground balls per game and earned all Prep-League honors.

Giacomo Wilson, Monticello