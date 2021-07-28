2021 All Central Virginia baseball team

Player of the Year

Landon Abrahamson, Miller School

Abrahamson was the primary power source in the middle of the Miller baseball team’s vaunted lineup. The junior batted a team-best .419 with 13 hits and 11 runs scored. The University of Dayton commit was an extra-base hit machine, cranking out three home runs, three doubles and a triple, and drove in a team-high 18 runs. He was a Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I first team all-state selection.

First team

Pitchers

Drue Hackenberg, Miller School

Hackenberg made the most of his only season at Miller School, emerging as the staff’s ace. The senior right-hander posted a 4-0 record with a 1.69 ERA. He struck out 49 batters and walked just 14 in 29 innings of work. The Virginia Tech signee was first-team all-state selection.

Ben Winslow, Western Albemarle