2021 All Central Virginia baseball team

Player of the Year
Landon Abrahamson, Miller School
Abrahamson was the primary power source in the middle of the Miller baseball team’s vaunted lineup. The junior batted a team-best .419 with 13 hits and 11 runs scored. The University of Dayton commit was an extra-base hit machine, cranking out three home runs, three doubles and a triple, and drove in a team-high 18 runs. He was a Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I first team all-state selection.
First team
Pitchers
Drue Hackenberg, Miller School
Hackenberg made the most of his only season at Miller School, emerging as the staff’s ace. The senior right-hander posted a 4-0 record with a 1.69 ERA. He struck out 49 batters and walked just 14 in 29 innings of work. The Virginia Tech signee was first-team all-state selection.
Ben Winslow, Western Albemarle
Winslow quickly made his mark as a top pitcher in the Jefferson District in his first varsity season. The sophomore right-hander posted a 5-0 record and set a new single-season program record with 0.29 ERA. He recorded 36 strikeouts in 24.2 innings and walked just one batter all season. Winslow finished the season with three complete games, including a pair of shutouts. At the plate, he hit .297 with 11 hits, 13 RBI and a pair of doubles as the team’s regular designated hitter.
J.J. Glasscock, Fluvanna County
Glasscock lived up to the hype as one of the next top pitcher to toe the rubber at Fluvanna County High School. The sophomore right-hander led the team in innings pitched, strikeouts and ERA as the Flucos earned a trip to the Region 3C tournament. He has verbally committed to play Division I baseball at West Virginia.
Catcher
Henry Cooke, Miller School
Cooke continued the legacy of impressive catchers at Miller School with a breakout campaign this past spring. The junior backstop hit a team-best .452 with 14 hits, five runs scored and six driven in. The Virginia Tech commit did a great job of neutralizing opposing team’s running game on the basepaths.
First base
Jared Shifflett, William Monroe
Shifflett was a model of consistency for William Monroe this season as the Greene Dragons secured a Region 3B playoff berth. The junior first baseman was among the team-leaders in hits and RBI and was a first-team all Northwestern District selection.
Second base
Brandon Thomas, Western Albemarle
Thomas brought defensively stability and some pop to Western Albemarle this past spring as a middle infielder. The sophomore hit a team-best .435, with 10 hits, and posted an on-base percentage of .594 for a Warriors team that reached the Region 3C semifinals.
Shortstop
Hunter Powell, William Monroe
Powell was an offensive dynamo at shortstop and nearly untouchable on the bump for the Greene Dragons. He was the Northwestern District player of the year.
Third base
James Meenan, Western Albemarle
Meenan developed into a bona fide run-producer in the middle of the order for Western Albemarle this past spring. The junior third baseman batted .400 with a .667 slugging percentage for a Warriors team that posted a 10-4 record. He finished with 18 hits, including five doubles, a pair of triples and a home run to go along with his team-best 20 RBI.
Outfield
Nathan Fink, Miller School
The junior leadoff hitter batted .366 with 15 hits and 17 runs scored. He finished the season with three doubles, three home runs, 12 RBI and was selected as a first-team, all-state performer for the Mavericks.
Tank Yaghoubi, Woodberry Forest
The junior outfielder belted a par of home runs and hit .355 for a rebuilding Tigers team to secure second-team all-state honors.
Trevor Vernon, Western Albemarle
Venon provided an experienced bat in the middle of the order for Coach Skip Hudgins' team this season. The junior batted. 341 with 15 hits, four doubles, a pair of triples and a home run for the Warriors. He also drove in 13 runs for Western Albemarle.
Utility
Will Coleman, Albemarle
Coleman was a consistent contributor in multiple situations for an Albemarle baseball team that reached the Region 5D championship game. The sophomore was among the team leaders in hits and RBI and sparked an opportunistic offense. He was also a force on the hill, ranking among the team leaders in wins and strikeouts.
Designated hitter
Chaz Harvey, Miller School
Harvey gave the Mavericks another impact bat in the middle of the order. The senior batted. 326 with a home run and 12 RBI. He finished the season with 13 hits and scored 13 runs for the Mavericks.
Second team
■ TJ Brooks (P), Miller School
■ Alexander Bingler (P), Albemarle
■ Waylon Cheek (P), William Monroe
■ Jacob Lively (C), Western Albemarle
■ Hutch Bray (C), Woodberry Forest
■ Sean Karney (C), Louisa County
■ Chase Mallory (C), William Monroe
■ Lucas Adam (1B), Miller School
■ Austin Bowen (1B), Albemarle
■ Noah Murray (2B), Miller School
■ Ben Antonio (2B), Woodberry Forest
■ Kaleb Doshier (2B), William Monroe
■ Ty Enoch (SS), Charlottesville
■ John Rittenhouse (SS), Fluvanna County
■ Cam Critzer (3B), Monticello
■ Jacob Barber (3B), Louisa County
■ Laken Tignor (OF), Miller School
■ Christian Lam (OF), Louisa County
■ Blake Shifflett (OF), William Monroe
■ Jamal Neal (OF), William Monroe
■ Hayden Gibson (OF), William Monroe
■ Hunter Powell (INF), William Monroe
■ Lucas Cash (Utility), Louisa County
■ Andrew Barrese (Utility), Western Albemarle