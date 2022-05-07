 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2021-22 Central Virginia wrestling coach of the year: Steve Steigler, Orange County

Portraits_MK06.jpeg

Orange County's Steve Steigler is the 2021-22 Central Virginia wrestling coach of the year.

 Mike Kropf, For The Daily Progress

Coach of the Year

Steve Steigler, Orange County

Steigler had an impressive debut as the new man in charge of Orange County’s wrestling program. After finishing second in the Jefferson District standings, the Hornets went on to capture the Region 4D championship with a sensational team effort. Steigler’s squad had 11 wrestlers qualify for the VHSL Class 4 state tournament, where they finished 10th overall in the team standings.

