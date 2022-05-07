2021-22 Central Virginia wrestling coach of the year: Steve Steigler, Orange County

Coach of the Year
Steve Steigler, Orange County
Steigler had an impressive debut as the new man in charge of Orange County’s wrestling program. After finishing second in the Jefferson District standings, the Hornets went on to capture the Region 4D championship with a sensational team effort. Steigler’s squad had 11 wrestlers qualify for the VHSL Class 4 state tournament, where they finished 10th overall in the team standings.
