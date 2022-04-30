2021-22 Central Virginia girls swimming coach of the year: J.J. Bean, Albemarle

Coach of the Year
J.J. Bean, Albemarle
Bean guided the Albemarle girls swimming and diving team to another fantastic campaign this winter. The Patriots used a strong performance from a variety of swimmers and divers to win the Region 5D championship and garner runner-up honors at the VHSL Class 5 state swimming and diving championships, just 38 points behind state champion First Colonial.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
John Harvey
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today