2021-22 Central Virginia girls swimming coach of the year: J.J. Bean, Albemarle

Albemarle's J.J. Bean is the 2021-22 Central Virginia girls swimming and diving coach of the year.

Coach of the Year

J.J. Bean, Albemarle

Bean guided the Albemarle girls swimming and diving team to another fantastic campaign this winter. The Patriots used a strong performance from a variety of swimmers and divers to win the Region 5D championship and garner runner-up honors at the VHSL Class 5 state swimming and diving championships, just 38 points behind state champion First Colonial.

