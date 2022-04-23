2021-22 Central Virginia girls basketball coach of the year: James Braxton, Miller School

Coach of the Year
James Braxton, Miller
Braxton has achieved numerous accomplishments during his outstanding 18-year career at Miller. During his tenure, he’s guided the Mavericks to 367 victories, 10 Blue Ridge Conference titles and eight Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II state titles. Miller won 19 games this season en route to capturing conference and state championships.
