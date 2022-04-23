 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2021-22 Central Virginia girls basketball coach of the year: James Braxton, Miller School

Covenant v Miller Girls VISAA State Basketball Championship

Miller head coach James Braxton instructs his team during the VISAA Division II state championship game in Richmond.

 Ryan M. Kelly, For The Daily Progress

Coach of the Year 

James Braxton, Miller

Braxton has achieved numerous accomplishments during his outstanding 18-year career at Miller. During his tenure, he’s guided the Mavericks to 367 victories, 10 Blue Ridge Conference titles and eight Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II state titles. Miller won 19 games this season en route to capturing conference and state championships.

