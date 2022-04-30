2021-22 Central Virginia boys swimming coach of the year: Dan Bledsoe, Western Albemarle

Coach of the Year

Another year, another state championship for Bledsoe and the Warriors boys swimming and diving program. Western Albemarle moved up from Class 3 to Class 4 this season and Bledsoe’s team flourished, finishing with 409 points at the state meet to win the team championship by nearly 200 points over its nearest competitor, Blacksburg (213). The state championship was the sixth in seven years for the Warriors and the fifth in a row for the program. The Western Albemarle boys program is now in second place on the all-time VHSL list for state swimming and diving championships, trailing only James Robinson (10) in all classifications.