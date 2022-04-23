2021-22 Central Virginia boys basketball coach of the year: Cade Lemcke, Blue Ridge

Coach of the Year
Cade Lemcke, Blue Ridge
Lemcke added more hardware to the Blue Ridge School trophy case this winter after guiding the Barons to a fourth straight VISAA Division II state championship. Blue Ridge finished with 30 victories, including 13 in a row to end the season and lock up another state title. Blue Ridge’s basketball program has now won nine state championships, the most among all VISAA schools.
John Harvey, The Daily Progress
