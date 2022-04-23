 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2021-22 Central Virginia boys basketball coach of the year: Cade Lemcke, Blue Ridge

121521-cdp-sports-blue-ridge-covenant866.JPG

Blue Ridge head coach Cade Lemcke talks with players during a time out.

 ANDREW SHURTLEFF, THE DAILY PROGRESS

Coach of the Year

Cade Lemcke, Blue Ridge

Lemcke added more hardware to the Blue Ridge School trophy case this winter after guiding the Barons to a fourth straight VISAA Division II state championship. Blue Ridge finished with 30 victories, including 13 in a row to end the season and lock up another state title. Blue Ridge’s basketball program has now won nine state championships, the most among all VISAA schools.

John Harvey, The Daily Progress

