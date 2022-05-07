2021-22 All Central Virginia wrestling team

Wrestler of the Year

Joey Burch, Western Albemarle

Burch has been a model of consistency throughout his wrestling career at Western Albemarle, qualifying for the state tournament multiple times along the way. In his senior campaign, Burch posted a Central Virginia-best 40 wins for the Warriors to eclipse the 100-win plateau for his career. He reached the VHSL Class 4 state finals in the 170-pound division, dropping a narrow 4-3 decision over Great Bridge’s Noah Lawrence in the finals.

First team

Owen Greslick, Louisa County

Greslick capped off a sensational high school wrestling career as one of the most decorated competitors to don a singlet at Louisa County. The senior standout posted a record of 34-5 this season and earned another trip to the VHSL Class 4 state tournament. After dropping a tough match in the quarterfinals, Greslick battled through the consolation bracket with four wins, including a 16-0 tech fall victory over Sherando’s Tyler Koerner to capture third-place honors in the 126-pound division.

Waylon Rogers, Orange County

Rogers posted another strong season for Orange County, posting a 30-2 record and earning a return trip to the VHSL Class 4 state tournament. He earned his first championship final appearance, but dropped a decision to Loudoun County’s Bryson Rios in the title match to place second overall in the state in the 106-pound division.

Justin Jones, Orange County

Jones posted 29 victories and won the Region 4D championships in the 113-pound division and earned a berth at the VHSL Class 4 state tournament. He wrapped up his season with an 11-10 victory over Atlee’s Mateo Duarte in the fifth-place match at the state meet.

Ethan Turner, Orange County

Turner won the Region 4D title in the 132-pound division and finished fourth at the state tournament. He finished the season with a 25-9 record.

Sean Oliva, Fluvanna County

Oliva wrapped up a sensational wrestling career at Fluvanna County with a podium finish at the VHSL Class 4 state tournament. The senior grappler won 32 matches this season to lead the Flucos. After dropping his first state tournament match, he closed out the tournament with five straight victories, including a fall over Skyline’s Wyatt Bosley to finish third in the state in the 145-pound division.

Evan Pack, Madison County

Two seasons, two state tournament appearances for Pack. The sophomore built off a solid varsity debut last season by racking up a career-high 32 wins this season. He finished sixth overall in the 106-pound division at the VHSL Class 2 state tournament.

Connor Marcotte, William Monroe

Marcotte represented William Monroe well this season, posting 37 victories and earning a spot in the VHSL Class 3 state tournament, where he finished sixth in the 220-pound weight class.

Taylor Waddy, Louisa County

Waddy stormed onto the wrestling season this winter and quickly made a name for herself at Louisa County. The freshman posted a 13-0 record this season for the Lions and captured the Virginia High School League women’s wrestling state championship in the 170-pound weight class.

Stella Steigler, Orange County

Steigler headlined a strong contingent of female wrestlers in Central Virginia this season. The junior posted nine victories this season in the 156-pound class and took home the Virginia High School League women’s wrestling state title in her weight class.

Matthew Knowles, Covenant

Knowles turned in an outstanding campaign for Covenant this winter. The senior posted 28 victories on the season, including three wins at the VISAA Division II state tournament in the 113-pound division to finish fourth.

John Gayle, Covenant

Gayle earned a share of the team lead for wins with 28 on the season. He posted three victories at the VISAA Division II state tournament and finished fourth in the 132-pound division.

Nicolas Ball, Woodberry Forest

Ball capped off a solid high school career at Woodberry Forest with a podium finish at the VISAA Division I state tournament. The senior posted 15 victories on the season, including a pin of St. Christopher’s Max Buono to finish third at the state tournament.

Second team

Jasper Hopkins, Albemarle

Gianpaolo Ciotola, Louisa County

Gavin Greslick, Louisa County

Kasey Casazza, Louisa County

Tanner Painting, Louisa County

Nick Torbush, Louisa County

Aidan Sliger, Orange County

Jackson Garnett, Orange County

Solo Mthethwa, Orange County

Dominic Turner, Orange County

Braiden Swift, Orange County

Thomas Pierce, Orange County

Xavier Castaneda, Charlottesville

Will Lawson, Charlottesville

David Taylor, Fluvanna County

Chris Dallas, Madison County

Silas Carter, Madison County

Garrett Ensor, William Monroe

Kaleb Doshier, William Monroe

Ethan Marcotte, William Monroe

