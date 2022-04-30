2021-22 All Central Virginia girls swimming and diving team

Swimmer of the Year

Izzy Bradley, Monticello

Bradley solidified her place among the top swimmers in Central Virginia history this winter with another impressive season. The senior set another VHSL Class 3 state record in the 100-yard backstroke (53.45), breaking her old mark of 54.40 set last season. The University of Virginia signee also finished second in the 50-yard freestyle (23.04) and teamed with Elisabeth Bendall, Miram Mithqal and Josefine Van Beek to earn top honors in the 200-yard medley relay (1:45.74). In addition, she joined forces with Elisabeth Bendall, Allisan Bendall and Eloise Weary to win the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:38.43) to help the Mustangs finished second in the team competition. During her high school career, Bradley won 10 individual and relay state championships and set five state records.

First team

Emily Mandell, Western Albemarle

The junior standout finished second in 1-meter diving competition at the VHSL Class 4 state championships with a score of 280.70 points to help the Warriors finish fourth in the team competition.

Grey Davis, Albemarle

Davis continued to make a name for herself as an elite swimmer in Central Virginia. She teamed with Cameron Smith, Avery Huang and Rachel Murray to win gold in the 200-yard medley relay (1:46.16) at the VHSL Class 5 state meet. Individually, she garnered silver in the 200 IM (2:02.05) and the 100-yard backstroke (53.75) and also teamed with Melissa Alms, Huang and Cameron Smith to place fourth in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:32.95).

Julie Addison, Western Albemarle

Addison emerged as a team leader for a Western Albemarle team that finished fourth at the VHSL Class 4 state swimming and diving championships. She earned silver in the 200 IM (2:06.85) and the 100-yard backstroke (57.12). In the relays, she teamed with Grace McCardle, Elke Beaumont and Annabeth Stancil to finish second in the 400-yard freestyle (3:37.59) and teamed with Sophia Ma, Ellie Schundler and Gigi Hathaway to place third in the 200-yard medley relay (1:50.89).

Meredith Stilley, Albemarle

Stilley had a breakout campaign for the Patriots this winter on the diving board. She placed second in the 1-meter diving competition at the VHSL Class 5 state championships with a score of 338.05 points.

Alexandra Fuller, Fluvanna County

Fuller stormed onto the high school swimming scene in Central Virginia with a strong first varsity campaign. The freshman earned silver in the 100-yard freestyle (51.37) and bronze in the 50-yard freestyle at the VHSL Class 3 state meet.

Layla Welsch, STAB

Welsch had a strong freshman campaign for St. Anne’s-Belfield’s swimming team. She placed third in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:04.79) and was fourth in the 200 IM (2:07.55) to lead the Saints at the VISAA state meet.

Elisabeth Bendall, Monticello

Bendall placed third in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:04.92) and was fifth in the 200 IM (2:10.45) for the Mustangs at the VHSL Class 3 state meet. She also captured gold in the 200-yard medley and 200-yard freestyle relays.

Grace McCardle, Western Albemarle

McCardle placed third in the 100-yard freestyle (52.60) and fourth in the 50-yard freestyle (24.34) at the VHSL Class 4 state meet. She also teamed with Gigi Hathaway, Ellie Schundler and Elke Beaumont to earn bronze in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:40.27).

Eve Czirijak, Albemarle

Czirijak posted a solid season for Albemarle this winter. She finished fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:06.44) at the VHSL Class 5 state swimming and diving championships.

Avery Huang, Albemarle

Huang finished fifth in the 100-yard butterfly (58.16) at the VHSL Class 5 state meet. She also helped Albemarle place fourth in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:32.95) and fifth in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:40.25).

Allisan Bendall, Monticello

Bendall finished sixth in the 500-yard freestyle (5:18.57) and was seventh in the 200 IM (2:11.10) at the VHSL Class 3 state championship meet. She also teamed with Eloise Weary, Josefine Van Beek and Mariam Mithqal to place fourth in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:37.86).

Miriam Mithqal, Monticello

Mithqal finished sixth in the 100-yard freestyle (53.01) and the 100-yard backstroke (58.45) at the VHSL Class 3 state meet. She also won state gold in the 200-medley relay and was fourth in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

