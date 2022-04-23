2021-22 All Central Virginia girls basketball team

Player of the Year

Kymora Johnson, St. Anne’s-Belfield

Johnson has been a consistent performer throughout her career at St. Anne’s-Belfield, but she raised the bar this winter for the Saints. The standout guard averaged 21.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 4.4 steals a game as she led STAB to another League of Independent Schools title as well as another trip to the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I state championship game. She was named VISAA Division I Player of the Year and Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year.

First team

Sylvie Jackson, Louisa County

Jackson has established herself as one of the premier players in Central Virginia. The junior guard posted a team-high 18.5 points, 4.9 steals and 3.9 assists a game to lead the Lions to a Jefferson District championship. She was the Jefferson District player of the year and was named first team all-Region 4B and all-state.

Presleigh Braxton, Miller

After being limited to just five games because of COVID-19 in 2021 and having her season cut short because of the virus, Braxton made up for lost time this winter. She averaged 13.4 points, 5.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 3 assists a game for a Mavericks team that captured the program’s eighth Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II state championship. She was named Blue Ridge Conference and VISAA Division II state player of the year.

Alary Bell, Miller

There was no bigger post presence in Central Virginia this winter than Bell. The 6-foot-1 forward averaged 13.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1 steal a game in her first full season for the Mavericks. A first-team all-conference and all-state performer, Bell was a key contributor during Miller’s run to the VISAA Division II state championship.

Olivia McGhee, Louisa

McGhee shook off an early-season injury to turn in another impressive campaign for Louisa County. The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 14.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 2.6 assists a game this season for a Lions team that won the Jefferson District and reached the Region 4D semifinals. She scored her 1,000th career point and was a first team all-district and all-region performer as well as a second team all-state selection.

Olivia Wagner, St. Anne’s-Belfield

Wagner wrapped up her high school career with an impressive final campaign at St. Anne’s-Belfield. The senior guard averaged 14.2 points, 3 assists, 3 steals and 2.6 rebounds a game for a Saints team that reached the state title game. The Radford University signee was a first-team all-conference and all-state performer.

Brooklin Ingram, Miller

Ingram made an immediate impact for Miller School’s girls basketball in her first season with the program. The guard averaged 10.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 2.1 assists a game this season as she garnered first team all-conference and all-state honors.

Delaney Poindexter, Covenant

Poindexter was an energizer bunny for Covenant during its magical run to the VISAA Division II state title game. The freshman guard averaged 9 points, 4 steals, 4 rebounds and 3 assists per game for the Eagles, while also leading the team in deflections. She was a first team all-Blue Ridge Conference and all-state performer.

Second team

Ella Weaver, William Monroe

Alana Carter-Johnston, Fluvanna County

Rayquel Allen, Charlottesville

Amaya Pendleton, Albemarle

Janie Smith, Louisa

Makayla Hargrove, Covenant

Honorable mention

Chloe Rush, William Monroe; Tatyana Turner, Fluvanna County; Aniah Webb, Fluvanna County; Samantha Shifflett, Monticello; Vanessa Antwi, Charlottesville; Dy’Ehisa Tyler, Madison County.

