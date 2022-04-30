2021-22 All Central Virginia boys swimming and diving team

Swimmer of the Year

Thomas Heilman, Western Albemarle

Heilman has been recognized as one of the elite swimmers in the country in his age group after standout performances on the U.S. junior swimming circuit. The Western Albemarle freshman showcased that talent this winter with a breakout varsity campaign. He set four new VHSL Class 4 state swimming championship meet records and helped lead the Warriors to another state team title. He brought the deck to its feet with a thrilling victory in the 50-yard freestyle (19.91) and followed that up with a win in the 100-yard butterfly (46.78). He also teamed with Jack Smith, Jackson Schundler and Sam Johnson to win the 200-yard medley relay (1:32.71). Heilman also collaborated with Matthew Heilman, Richard Wang and Anthony Garono to set the standard in the 200 freestyle relay (1:25.43)

First team

Teddy Cross, Albemarle

Cross wrapped up an impressive high school career with a pair of VHSL Class 5 state titles. The senior captured gold in the 50-yard freestyle (20.87) and set the standard in the 100-yard backstroke (49.54) to help the Patriots finish fourth at the VHSL Class 5 state meet. He also teamed with Josh Hodges, Lance Elmore and Luke Velasquez to place second in the 200-yard medley relay (1:35.74). He also teamed with Elmore, Tanner Kidd and David King to finish fourth in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:10.91).

Matthew Heilman, Western Albemarle

Heilman closed out his high school swimming career in style with an individual and team state championship. The senior captured gold in the 200 IM (1:51.45) and finished second in the 100-yard breaststroke (56.68) for the Warriors. As a relay swimmer, he helped Western win the 200 freestyle relay and place second in the 400 freestyle relay (3:13.27).

Jack Smith, Western Albemarle

Smith was a model of consistency for Western Albemarle’s swim team this winter, helping lead the Warriors to another state title. The junior finished third in both the 100-yard breaststroke (57.20) and in the 200 IM (1:53.55). He also won state gold as part of the Warriors' 200-yard medley relay team.

Sam Johnson, Western Albemarle

Johnson turned in another impressive performance for Western Albemarle this winter. The senior captured Class 4 state gold in the 100-yard freestyle (46.05) and added bronze in the 50-yard freestyle (21.05). He also won gold in the 200-yard medley relay and was second in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

Will Browne, STAB

Browne excelled for St. Anne’s-Belfield’s swim team this winter with a strong outing at the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association state meet. The freshman earned runner-up honors in the 200-yard freestyle (1:41.93) and finished third in the 100-yard butterfly (51.05) for the Saints.

John Layne, Fluvanna County

Layne led Fluvanna County in scoring at the VHSL Class 3 state swimming and diving championships. The senior finished second in the 1-meter diving competition with a total of 357.00 points.

David King, Albemarle

King continued to excel in the pool for Albemarle’s swimming and diving team and turned in another strong performance at the VHSL Class 5 meet. He finished second in the 200-yard freestyle (1:41.13) and was sixth in the 500-yard freestyle (4:41.40) for the Patriots. He also was a state finalist in the 200-yard freestyle relay and the 400-yard freestyle relay.

Anthony Garono, Western Albemarle

Garono continued to impress as an upperclassman for a very deep and talented Western Albemarle squad. The junior finished third in the 500-yard freestyle (4:43.62) and was sixth in the 200-yard freestyle (1:46.20). He also won state gold in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

Ahmad Woodson, Fluvanna County

Woodson put an exclamation point on an impressive swimming career with an outstanding senior campaign. The senior finished fourth in the 500-yard freestyle (4:51.99) and seventh in the 200-yard freestyle (1:48.21) at the VHSL Class 3 state swimming championships.

Travis Hitt, Western Albemarle

Hitt was among the young swimmers that made an impact for the Western Albemarle this season. The freshman had an impressive Class 4 state swimming championships as he placed fourth in the 500-yard freestyle (4:46.51).

Jacob Ondek, Fluvanna County

Ondek was a valuable competitor for Fluvanna County during the Class 3 swimming and diving championships. The senior finished fourth in the 1-meter diving competition with 303.65 points.

Nate Herrman, Madison County

The senior finished fifth in 200-yard freestyle and eighth in the 100-yard butterfly (1:02.23) at the VHSL Class 2 state championships. He also helped the Mountaineers finish third in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:42.59) and fourth in the 200-yard medley relay (1:54.98) at the state meet.

