2021-22 All Central Virginia boys basketball team

Player of the Year

Maliq Brown, Blue Ridge

After starting his career as a defensive stopper, the 6-foot-8 forward expanded his offensive skill set and developed into one of the top basketball players in his class in the country. As a senior, Brown averaged a team-high 15.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.4 steals, 2.2 assists and 1.5 blocks to help the Barons claim a fourth straight Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II state title. The Syracuse commit was named Blue Ridge Conference and VISAA Division II player of the year.

First team

Joshua Sime, Western Albemarle

Sime was a model of consistency and an imposing force in the paint for the Warriors this season. The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 10.6 points, 6.7 rebounds 1.6 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.1 steals a game to lead Western Albemarle to Jefferson District and Region 4D championships. He was named the district and regional player of the year and was a VHSL Class 4 first team all-state performer.

Carter Lang, St. Anne’s-Belfield

Lang had a breakout season this winter as he helped lead St. Anne’s-Belfield to the Virginia Prep League Tournament championship. The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 18 points and 14.9 rebounds a game for a Saints team that qualified for the VISAA Division I state tournament. He was named Prep League co-player of the year and was a first team all-state performer.

Carter Wesson, Albemarle

Wesson flourished in an expanded offensive role this season for Albemarle. He led the Patriots in scoring at 13.1 points per game to go along with 4.3 rebounds a night and converted 43 3-point opportunities as the Patriots reached the VHSL Class 5 state quarterfinals. He was a first team all-Jefferson District and all-Region 5D performer as well as a second team all-state performer.

Tucker Shifflett, William Monroe

Shifflett was nothing short of sensational this winter as the go-to scorer for William Monroe and coach Brett Maynard. The guard averaged 18 points, 3.9 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals a game to lead the Greene Dragons to the Northwestern District title and a VHSL Class 3 state tournament berth. He was named Northwestern District and Region 3B player of the year. He was also a first team all-state performer.

Bobby Gardner, Fluvanna County

Gardner emerged as one of the most dynamic players in the Jefferson District this winter for Fluvanna County. He averaged 17.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists a game to help the Flucos reach the Region 3C championship game and earn a VHSL Class 3 state tournament berth. Gardner was a first team all-Jefferson District and all-Region 3C performer as well as a first team all-state selection.

Austin Ball, Miller

Ball quickly made a name for himself in his first season with the Miller School boys basketball program. The 6-foot-7 swingman averaged 12.5 points, 3 rebounds and 1.4 steals a game for the Mavericks as they reached the VISAA Division II state semifinals.

Second team

Houston Emory, Blue Ridge

Kobe Edmonds, Fluvanna County

Jaren Purvis, Nelson County

Quinton Renigar, Regents

Isaac Sumpter, Western Albemarle

John St. Germain, St. Anne’s-Belfield

Honorable mention

Chance Mallory, St. Anne’s-Belfield; Devin Walker, Blue Ridge; J.J. MacDonald, Orange County; Jackson Coppock, Covenant; Troy Jones, William Monroe; Dean Breeden, Madison County; Jackson Taylor, Madison County; Keyshawn Hill, Charlottesville; Eli DeLaurier, Miller; La’mari Parler, Albemarle; Aidan Yates, Charlottesville; Lance Bruce. Fluvanna County; Jason Breen, Albemarle; Karsten Graham, Covenant; Anthony Davis Jr., Miller, Blayz McGarry, Nelson County; Jordan Horne, Miller; Lucas Farmer, Western Albemarle

John Harvey, The Daily Progress