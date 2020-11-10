2020-21 Virginia men's basketball schedule revealed

The Virginia men’s basketball program released its 2020-21 schedule Tuesday, including its new season opener and its full conference slate.
The Cavaliers open the season on Nov. 25 against Maine in “Bubbleville” in Uncasville, Connecticut. Two days later, the Cavaliers play a marquee nonconference matchup against Florida at the same location.
Virginia returns home for its next four nonconference outings. The Wahoos host Saint Francis on Dec. 1 before a matchup with Kent State on Dec. 4.
Tony Bennett’s squad faces Tom Izzo and Michigan State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Dec. 9. The Spartans will come to John Paul Jones Arena.
On Dec. 12, the Cavaliers play a nonconference game against an in-state foe, squaring off with William & Mary.
The Cavaliers, who enter the season as the reigning national champions, begin ACC action on Dec. 16.
Virginia opens conference play at Wake Forest, facing the Demon Deacons on Dec. 16. After opening ACC play, the fourth-ranked Cavaliers face No. 3 Villanova at Madison Square Garden to end their nonconference schedule.
The Cavaliers play just one other conference game in 2020, playing at Notre Dame on either Dec. 29 or Dec. 30. This means the Cavaliers go about 10 days without a game during the winter holidays.
In January, the Cavaliers play their first home conference game, hosting Virginia Tech on Jan. 2. Wake Forest quickly returns to Charlottesville for a rematch on Jan. 5 or 6. The same is true for Notre Dame, which comes to town on Jan. 12 or 13.
In between, the Wahoos face Boston College on the road on Jan. 9. Four of UVa’s first six ACC games come against Wake Forest and Notre Dame.
Next, the Cavaliers travel to Clemson on Jan. 16. That trip is followed three consecutive home games with N.C. State, Georgia Tech and Syracuse.
A trip to Blacksburg on Jan. 30 ends the month of college hoops for the Wahoos.
Virginia’s conference schedule appears loaded in the back half. The Cavaliers face North Carolina, Florida State, Duke and Louisville a combined four times in their final eight games.
Virginia starts February with a game at N.C. State on Feb 2. or 3. That’s followed by a home game with Louisville on Feb. 6 and a road trip to Georgia Tech on Feb. 9 or 10.
Then, the schedule turns to its toughest stretch. UVa faces North Carolina, Florida State and Duke from Feb. 13-20. The season wraps up with games against Pittsburgh, Miami and Louisville.
In total, UVa is expected to play 27 games, with 20 of those contests being ACC affairs.
