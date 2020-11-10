2020-21 Virginia men's basketball schedule revealed

In January, the Cavaliers play their first home conference game, hosting Virginia Tech on Jan. 2. Wake Forest quickly returns to Charlottesville for a rematch on Jan. 5 or 6. The same is true for Notre Dame, which comes to town on Jan. 12 or 13.

In between, the Wahoos face Boston College on the road on Jan. 9. Four of UVa’s first six ACC games come against Wake Forest and Notre Dame.

Next, the Cavaliers travel to Clemson on Jan. 16. That trip is followed three consecutive home games with N.C. State, Georgia Tech and Syracuse.

A trip to Blacksburg on Jan. 30 ends the month of college hoops for the Wahoos.

Virginia’s conference schedule appears loaded in the back half. The Cavaliers face North Carolina, Florida State, Duke and Louisville a combined four times in their final eight games.

Virginia starts February with a game at N.C. State on Feb 2. or 3. That’s followed by a home game with Louisville on Feb. 6 and a road trip to Georgia Tech on Feb. 9 or 10.

Then, the schedule turns to its toughest stretch. UVa faces North Carolina, Florida State and Duke from Feb. 13-20. The season wraps up with games against Pittsburgh, Miami and Louisville.

In total, UVa is expected to play 27 games, with 20 of those contests being ACC affairs.

