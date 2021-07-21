 Skip to main content
2020-21 Central Virginia wrestling coach of the year: Roger Stewart, Louisa County
2020-21 Central Virginia wrestling coach of the year: Roger Stewart, Louisa County

Louisa County's Roger Stewart is the Central Virginia wrestling coach of the year.

 ANDREW SHURTLEFF, THE DAILY PROGRESS

Coach of the Year

Roger Stewart, Louisa County

Stewart had a memorable first season as Louisa County head coach, guiding the Lions to a strong season and the program’s first individual state champion since 2006. Louisa posted 6-2 dual-match record and was 5-1 against Jefferson District foes, including wins over Charlottesville, Fluvanna County, Western Albemarle and Albemarle. He also coached Louisa wrestler Owen Greslick to a Class 4 state championship in the 120-pound division.

John Harvey, The Daily Progress

