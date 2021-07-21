2020-21 Central Virginia wrestling coach of the year: Roger Stewart, Louisa County

Coach of the Year
Roger Stewart, Louisa County
Stewart had a memorable first season as Louisa County head coach, guiding the Lions to a strong season and the program’s first individual state champion since 2006. Louisa posted 6-2 dual-match record and was 5-1 against Jefferson District foes, including wins over Charlottesville, Fluvanna County, Western Albemarle and Albemarle. He also coached Louisa wrestler Owen Greslick to a Class 4 state championship in the 120-pound division.
John Harvey, The Daily Progress
