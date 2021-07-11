 Skip to main content
2020-21 Central Virginia volleyball coach of the year: Lance Rogers, Albemarle
2020-21 Central Virginia volleyball coach of the year: Lance Rogers, Albemarle

Albemarle head coach Lance Rogers celebrates a point during a game against the Fluvanna Flucos on Mar. 18.

 ERIN EDGERTON, THE DAILY PROGRESS

Coach of the Year

Lance Rogers, Albemarle

Rogers returned to the sidelines after a long absence from coaching in the Jefferson District, but his presence as a top tier coach remained the same. In his first season at the helm, Rogers guided Albemarle to a fourth straight Jefferson District title and extended the Patriots' unbeaten streak against district foes to 52 in a row. Rogers then guided the Patriots to the Region 5D championship and an appearance in the VHSL Class 5 state semifinals.

John Harvey, The Daily Progress

