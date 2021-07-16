 Skip to main content
2020-21 Central Virginia golf coach of the year: Marc Hogan, Woodberry Forest
Coach of the Year

Marc Hogan, Woodberry Forest

Hogan has been a mainstay at Woodberry Forest and continues to produce teams that compete for championships on an annual basis. The Tigers lost a playoff hole to Collegiate in the Virginia Prep League tournament to finish second overall. Woodberry then placed second at the VISAA Division I state championships in Williamsburg. For the season, the Tigers set a school record for lowest match scoring average for the top six (37.40), eclipsing the previous mark of 37.41 set by the school’s undefeated 2002 squad.

John Harvey, The Daily Progress

