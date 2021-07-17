 Skip to main content
2020-21 Central Virginia girls swimming coach of the year: Jennifer Csapo, Monticello
Jennifer Csapo 2021

Monticello’s Jennifer Csapo is the 2020-21 Central Virginia girls swimming coach of the year.

 Contributed photo

Coach of the Year

Jennifer Csapo, Monticello

Csapo guided Monticello to its first VHSL Class 3 state swimming and diving championship this past season. The Mustangs captured three individual state championships and two more relay titles at the state meet to edge rival Western Albemarle and win a long-awaited championship.

John Harvey, The Daily Progress

