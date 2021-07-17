2020-21 Central Virginia girls swimming coach of the year: Jennifer Csapo, Monticello

Coach of the Year
Jennifer Csapo, Monticello
Csapo guided Monticello to its first VHSL Class 3 state swimming and diving championship this past season. The Mustangs captured three individual state championships and two more relay titles at the state meet to edge rival Western Albemarle and win a long-awaited championship.
John Harvey, The Daily Progress
