2020-21 Central Virginia girls cross country runner of the year: Arianna DeBoer, Albemarle

Runner of the Year
Arianna DeBoer, Albemarle
DeBoer capped off a sensational high school cross country career in style this past spring as she led Albemarle to its first VHSL Class 5 state championship. After finishing third at the 2019 VHSL Class 5 state cross country championships, the William & Mary signee used a big kick over the final 800 meters to win her first state cross country title in a time of 18 minutes, 47 seconds. She joined fellow Albemarle greats Ryann Helmers (2017) and Rachel Rose (2005, 06) on the school's list of state cross country champions.
John Harvey, The Daily Progress
