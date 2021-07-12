 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2020-21 Central Virginia girls cross country runner of the year: Arianna DeBoer, Albemarle
0 comments

2020-21 Central Virginia girls cross country runner of the year: Arianna DeBoer, Albemarle

050321-sports-ALL-CVA XC048.JPG

Albemarle's Arianna DeBoer is the Central Virginia girls cross country runner of the year.

 ERIN EDGERTON, THE DAILY PROGRESS

Runner of the Year

Arianna DeBoer, Albemarle

DeBoer capped off a sensational high school cross country career in style this past spring as she led Albemarle to its first VHSL Class 5 state championship. After finishing third at the 2019 VHSL Class 5 state cross country championships, the William & Mary signee used a big kick over the final 800 meters to win her first state cross country title in a time of 18 minutes, 47 seconds. She joined fellow Albemarle greats Ryann Helmers (2017) and Rachel Rose (2005, 06) on the school's list of state cross country champions.

John Harvey, The Daily Progress

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Euro 2020 takeaways

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert