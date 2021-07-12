2020-21 Central Virginia girls cross country coach of the year: Cathy Coffman, Albemarle

Coach of the Year
Cathy Coffman, Albemarle
The Albemarle girls cross country team garnered state runner-up finishes at the VHSL state girls cross country championships in both 2015 and 2017. Four years later, Coffman guided the Patriots to that elusive state championship this spring. AHS had three runners garner top 10 performances to propel the Patriots to the first state cross country championship in the program’s history.
John Harvey, The Daily Progress
John Harvey
