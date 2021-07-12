 Skip to main content
2020-21 Central Virginia girls cross country coach of the year: Cathy Coffman, Albemarle
Albemarle

The Albemarle girls cross country team won the VHSL Class 5 state championship in Leesburg. The title was the first in program history for the Patriots.

Coach of the Year

Cathy Coffman, Albemarle

The Albemarle girls cross country team garnered state runner-up finishes at the VHSL state girls cross country championships in both 2015 and 2017. Four years later, Coffman guided the Patriots to that elusive state championship this spring. AHS had three runners garner top 10 performances to propel the Patriots to the first state cross country championship in the program’s history.​

