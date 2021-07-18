 Skip to main content
2020-21 Central Virginia girls basketball coach of the year: Nick Schreck, Louisa County
2020-21 Central Virginia girls basketball coach of the year: Nick Schreck, Louisa County

Louisa County's Nick Schreck is the 2020-21 Central Virginia girls basketball coach of the year.

 ERIN EDGERTON, THE DAILY PROGRESS

Coach of the Year

Nick Schreck, Louisa County

When Schreck took the Louisa County coaching job in 2015, he set high goals for the program. This winter, despite playing in the midst of a pandemic, the veteran coach made good on his promise by guiding the Lions to the first VHSL Class 4 state girls basketball championship in program history. Louisa County capped off an undefeated season with a 59-51 victory over Pulaski County in the state championship game.

