2020-21 Central Virginia field hockey coach of the year: Brittany McElheny, Albemarle

Coach of the Year
Brittany McElheny, Albemarle
Despite a shortened 2020-21 season, McElheny continued to mold Albemarle into one of the marquee field hockey programs in Central Virginia. She guided the Patriots to an undefeated regular season, a sixth straight Jefferson District regular season championship and an appearance in the Region 5D championship game.
John Harvey, The Daily Progress
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
John Harvey
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today