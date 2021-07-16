 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2020-21 Central Virginia field hockey coach of the year: Brittany McElheny, Albemarle
0 comments

2020-21 Central Virginia field hockey coach of the year: Brittany McElheny, Albemarle

031121-cdp-sports-Albemarle-field-hockey371.JPG

Albemarle field hockey coach Brittany McElheny talks with her players after a game.

 ANDREW SHURTLEFF, THE DAILY PROGRESS

Coach of the Year

Brittany McElheny, Albemarle

Despite a shortened 2020-21 season, McElheny continued to mold Albemarle into one of the marquee field hockey programs in Central Virginia. She guided the Patriots to an undefeated regular season, a sixth straight Jefferson District regular season championship and an appearance in the Region 5D championship game.

John Harvey, The Daily Progress

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert