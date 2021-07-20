2020-21 Central Virginia boys swimming and diving coach of the year: Dan Bledsoe, Western Albemarle

Coach of the Year
Dan Bledsoe, Western Albemarle
Bledsoe guided the Western Albemarle boys swimming and diving team to its fourth consecutive VHSL Class 3 state championship and its fifth in six years. The Warriors garnered 16 all-state honors at the VHSL Class 3 state swimming and diving championships.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
John Harvey
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today