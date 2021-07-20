 Skip to main content
2020-21 Central Virginia boys swimming and diving coach of the year: Dan Bledsoe, Western Albemarle
Western Albemarle's Dan Bledsoe is the Central Virginia boys swimming and diving coach of the year.

Coach of the Year

Dan Bledsoe, Western Albemarle

Bledsoe guided the Western Albemarle boys swimming and diving team to its fourth consecutive VHSL Class 3 state championship and its fifth in six years. The Warriors garnered 16 all-state honors at the VHSL Class 3 state swimming and diving championships.

