2020-21 Central Virginia boys cross country runner of the year: Owen Shifflett, Western Albemarle
Western Albemarle's Owen Shifflett is the 2020-21 Central Virginia boys cross country runner of the year.

 ERIN EDGERTON, THE DAILY PROGRESS

Runner of the Year

Owen Shifflett, Western Albemarle

Shifflett experienced a roller coaster of emotions while running for the Western Albemarle boys cross country team this spring, but the final result was better than he could’ve ever imagined. The sophomore turned in a great regular season before COVID-19 contact tracing forced him to quarantine and sit out the Region 3C championship meet. He was cleared to race in the VHSL Class 3 state meet and captured his first state championship with a time of 16 minutes, .03 seconds on the Glenhill Park Course in Salem.

