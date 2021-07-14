2020-21 Central Virginia boys cross country coach of the year: Lindy Bain, Western Albemarle

Coach of the Year

It was another year of dominance from the Western Albemarle boys cross country team. Despite the loss of several longtime contributors, Bain guided the Warriors to a fourth straight VHSL Class 3 championship with an impressive performance at Glenhill Park in Salem. The Warriors had four runners place in the top 20 as they edged Christiansburg to earn the program’s seventh state championship. The Warriors now rank third on the VHSL all-time list for boys cross country titles, just behind Blacksburg (9) and John Handley (8).