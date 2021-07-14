 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2020-21 Central Virginia boys cross country coach of the year: Lindy Bain, Western Albemarle
0 comments

2020-21 Central Virginia boys cross country coach of the year: Lindy Bain, Western Albemarle

Lindy Bain

Western Albemarle’s Lindy Bain is the 2020-21 Central Virginia boys cross country coach of the year.

 Daily Progress file

Coach of the Year

Lindy Bain, Western Albemarle

It was another year of dominance from the Western Albemarle boys cross country team. Despite the loss of several longtime contributors, Bain guided the Warriors to a fourth straight VHSL Class 3 championship with an impressive performance at Glenhill Park in Salem. The Warriors had four runners place in the top 20 as they edged Christiansburg to earn the program’s seventh state championship. The Warriors now rank third on the VHSL all-time list for boys cross country titles, just behind Blacksburg (9) and John Handley (8).

John Harvey, The Daily Progress

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How many games could the NBA Finals go?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert