2020-21 Central Virginia boys basketball coach of the year: Cade Lemcke, Blue Ridge
Blue Ridge head coach Cade Lemcke calls a play during the game against Hargrave Military Academy at the Blue Ridge School.

 ANDREW SHURTLEFF, DAILY PROGRESS

Coach of the Year

Cade Lemcke, Blue Ridge

Lemcke continued to mold the Blue Ridge basketball program into a dynasty with another VISAA Division II state championship. Despite dealing with COVID-19 protocols, the Barons posted a perfect 15-0 record, capping the season with a convincing 68-37 victory over Norfolk Collegiate in the state championship game. The title was the fourth during Lemcke’s tenure at Blue Ridge and the Barons' VISAA-best eighth state title as a program.

John Harvey, The Daily Progress

