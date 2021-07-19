2020-21 Central Virginia boys basketball coach of the year: Cade Lemcke, Blue Ridge

Coach of the Year

Lemcke continued to mold the Blue Ridge basketball program into a dynasty with another VISAA Division II state championship. Despite dealing with COVID-19 protocols, the Barons posted a perfect 15-0 record, capping the season with a convincing 68-37 victory over Norfolk Collegiate in the state championship game. The title was the fourth during Lemcke’s tenure at Blue Ridge and the Barons' VISAA-best eighth state title as a program.