2020-21 Central Virginia boys basketball coach of the year: Cade Lemcke, Blue Ridge

Coach of the Year
Cade Lemcke, Blue Ridge
Lemcke continued to mold the Blue Ridge basketball program into a dynasty with another VISAA Division II state championship. Despite dealing with COVID-19 protocols, the Barons posted a perfect 15-0 record, capping the season with a convincing 68-37 victory over Norfolk Collegiate in the state championship game. The title was the fourth during Lemcke’s tenure at Blue Ridge and the Barons' VISAA-best eighth state title as a program.
John Harvey, The Daily Progress
