2020-21 All Central Virginia wrestling team

Edwards turned in a solid season for the Albemarle High School wrestling team. The senior standout qualified for the state tournament and reached the medal round of the VHSL Class 5 state championships, finishing sixth.

Joey Burch, Western Albemarle

The junior won four of his six matches on the season, including a fall over William Byrd’s Jerze Webb to finish fifth in the 182-pound division at the VHSL Class 3 state wrestling championships.

Evan Pack, Madison County

Pack posted double-digit wins in his first varsity season at Madison County. The 106-pound freshman registered a 10-6 mark on the season, including a pin over Patrick County’s Nathaniel Gusler in the fifth-place match at the VHSL Class 2 state wrestling championships.

Chris Taft, William Monroe

The junior posted a 16-6 mark on the season to secure a berth in the VHSL Class 3 state wrestling championships. He reached the medal round and finished sixth.

Ethan Marcotte, William Monroe