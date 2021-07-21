2020-21 All Central Virginia wrestling team

Wrestler of the Year
Owen Greslick, Louisa County
After capturing his second Region 4B championship, Greslick capped the season off on a high note by winning his first VHSL Class 4 state wrestling title. The junior posted a 17-1 record on the season, including a 7-5 decision over John Handley’s Cam Gordon in the 120-pound state championship match. He joins Gabriel Shelton (1989) and John Wittenburg (2006) as the only Louisa County wrestlers to win an individual state title.
First team
Shawn Metcalf, Fluvanna County
Metcalf finished off a sensational wrestling career with another state tournament appearance for Fluvanna County. The senior posted an 11-2 record on the season and finished third at the VHSL Class 3 state tournament in the 160-pound division.
Waylon Rogers, Orange County
Rogers had a fantastic debut high school wrestling season with Orange County. The freshman posted an impressive 13-5 mark for the year and qualified for the VHSL Class 4 state tournament. He dropped a 3-0 decision to Smithfield’s Evan Christoffer in the third-place match in the 106-pound division.
Andrew Edwards, Albemarle
Edwards turned in a solid season for the Albemarle High School wrestling team. The senior standout qualified for the state tournament and reached the medal round of the VHSL Class 5 state championships, finishing sixth.
Joey Burch, Western Albemarle
The junior won four of his six matches on the season, including a fall over William Byrd’s Jerze Webb to finish fifth in the 182-pound division at the VHSL Class 3 state wrestling championships.
Evan Pack, Madison County
Pack posted double-digit wins in his first varsity season at Madison County. The 106-pound freshman registered a 10-6 mark on the season, including a pin over Patrick County’s Nathaniel Gusler in the fifth-place match at the VHSL Class 2 state wrestling championships.
Chris Taft, William Monroe
The junior posted a 16-6 mark on the season to secure a berth in the VHSL Class 3 state wrestling championships. He reached the medal round and finished sixth.
Ethan Marcotte, William Monroe
Marcotte had a breakout season for the William Monroe wrestling team this winter. The junior posted an 18-8 record and earned a spot in the VHSL Class 3 state wrestling championships. He finished sixth in the heavyweight division.
Alex Burley, Orange County
Burley was on his way to a state tournament appearance before COVID-19 contact tracing the day before the Region 4B tournament ended his season. The senior posted an 11-1 record in the 182-pound division and was a two-time regional champion.
Ethan Turner, Orange County
The sophomore posted a 12-4 record in the 126-pound division and finished third at the Region 4B championships with losses to the eventual state champion and third-place finisher.
Taylor Jenkins, Orange County
Turner registered another strong season for Orange County. The senior compiled a 12-3 season record and finished third at the Region 4B championships. Two of his losses were to the eventual state champion and another was an injury default following a concussion to the state runner-up.