2020-21 All Central Virginia volleyball team

Player of the Year

There was no more imposing force at the net this past spring than Winterhoff. The Appalachian State commitment terrorized opposing front lines with her powerful spikes from anywhere on the court. Winterhoff established a new school single-match record with a 38-kill performance in the Region 5D championship game, which ranked fifth in VHSL history for most kills in a single game. ll. Winterhoff led Albemarle in kills (265) and blocks (17) and had a hitting percentage of .423 as the featured hitter in the Patriots' lineup. In addition, she flourished in her first full-season as a full-rotation player, posting 93 service points, including 20 aces, and 123 digs.