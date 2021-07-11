2020-21 All Central Virginia volleyball team

Player of the Year
Maya Winterhoff, Albemarle
There was no more imposing force at the net this past spring than Winterhoff. The Appalachian State commitment terrorized opposing front lines with her powerful spikes from anywhere on the court. Winterhoff established a new school single-match record with a 38-kill performance in the Region 5D championship game, which ranked fifth in VHSL history for most kills in a single game. ll. Winterhoff led Albemarle in kills (265) and blocks (17) and had a hitting percentage of .423 as the featured hitter in the Patriots' lineup. In addition, she flourished in her first full-season as a full-rotation player, posting 93 service points, including 20 aces, and 123 digs.
First team
Keira Roach, Albemarle
Roach was the maestro in Albemarle’s efficient offense and kept opposing defenses off balance by the way she spread he ball around. She finished the season with 389 assists, including a career-high 46 during the Patriots' win in the Region 5D championship game. The Susquehanna University signee flourished on the back line as well, posting 118 service points, including 34 aces, and 97 digs.
Mara Woolford, William Monroe
Woolford was a first team all-Northwestern District performer for the second straight season for William Monroe. The junior led the Greene Dragons in kills and also was a force defensively from the back line and the service line.
Adaire Burnsed, Monticello
Burnsed completed the season as one of the top hitters in the Jefferson District. The senior was among Monticello’s leaders in hits and kills during the 2020-21 season. She also excelled from the service line, ranking among the top point producers in the Jefferson District.
Faith Shields, Fluvanna County
Shields emerged as one of the top young players in the Jefferson District this season. Only a sophomore, she looked unfazed at the net and did a great job of running the offense for the Flucos. In addition, she was efficient from the service line and defensively.
Sophia Dawson, Albemarle
Dawson had breakout season for Albemarle while serving as the No. 2 hitting option. The senior posted a career-high 95 kills and played a consistent all-around game for the Patriots. The Elizabethtown College signee registered 137 digs, 106 service points and 40 aces.
Libero
Amber Parker, Western Albemarle
Parker capped her outstanding high school career as one of the top defensive specialists in Central Virginia. The senior libero set a new program record with 1,056 career digs, including 180 this season. She also was also a force offensively, finishing with 65 service points, including 15 aces, for the Warriors.
Second team
■ Sophia Denby, Fluvanna County
■ Olivia Davis, Monticello
■ Kylie Robinson, Louisa County
■ Sarah Bevins, Madison County
■ Carrie Devine, Monticello
■ Sofia Beard, Western Albemarle
■ Libero: Francesca Penaredondo, Albemarle
Honorable mention
Anne Krehmeyer, Monticello; Khania Brassfield, Fluvanna County; Amy Glowatch, Fluvanna County; Emma McGhee, Louisa County; Jenni Pugh, Orange County; Lindsey Colbert, Charlottesville; Arianna Rocco Western Albemarle; Lindsey Ward, Fluvanna County; Lizzie Burbridge, Madison County; Ava Jenkins, Madison County; Emma Figler, Albemarle; Molli White, Fluvanna County; Sophie Koch, Monticello.
John Harvey, The Daily Progress