2020-21 All Central Virginia golf team

Golfer of the Year

Haggin was nothing short of sensational in his final high school season for the Tigers. The senior fired a 3-under-par 69 to earn his second Virginia Prep League Player of the Year honor. He saved his best round for last, carding a career-best 66 to take home co-medalist honors with St. Catherine’s Tatum Walsh at the VISAA Division I state championships in Williamsburg. Haggin’s state tournament score ranked as the second-lowest in school history, one stroke behind Chris Brown, who shot a 65 in 2002. Haggin also became the first golfer in school history to average under par (34.86 average over nine holes), eclipsing the previous mark established by Ted Haley (36.62) set in 1995.