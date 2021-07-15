2020-21 All Central Virginia golf team

Golfer of the Year
Benny Haggin, Woodberry Forest
Haggin was nothing short of sensational in his final high school season for the Tigers. The senior fired a 3-under-par 69 to earn his second Virginia Prep League Player of the Year honor. He saved his best round for last, carding a career-best 66 to take home co-medalist honors with St. Catherine’s Tatum Walsh at the VISAA Division I state championships in Williamsburg. Haggin’s state tournament score ranked as the second-lowest in school history, one stroke behind Chris Brown, who shot a 65 in 2002. Haggin also became the first golfer in school history to average under par (34.86 average over nine holes), eclipsing the previous mark established by Ted Haley (36.62) set in 1995.
First team
Zane Moore, Louisa County
Moore had another strong campaign in his final season of high school golf, leading Louisa County to a VHSL Class 4 state tournament appearance. The senior shot a 74 to place fourth at the Region 4B championships at Mattaponi Springs Golf Club. In the state tournament, he finished tied for 18th with an 82.
Brian O’Dea, Western Albemarle
O’Dea was a model of consistency during his career at Western Albemarle. The Warriors’ No. 1 golfer the past two years, he finished tied for sixth at the VHSL Class 3 state golf championships at Glenrochie Country Club in Abingdon. He also carded a 77 at the regional tournament to help the Warriors win the team title.
Will Brown, Woodberry Forest
Brown emerged as a potential rising star on the links for Woodberry Forest. The freshman shot a 1-under-par 71 at the VISAA Division I state championships to garner all-state honors.
Sam Stoke, Western Albemarle
Stoke was a pleasant surprise for Western Albemarle during its run to a third-place finish at the VHSL Class 3 state championships. The junior shot 75 at the Region 3C championships from the bottom of the Warriors’ lineup, helping Western bring home a team title. He also placed 11th at the state tournament.
Preston Burton, Charlottesville
The Black Knights' golfer had a season to remember, earning medalist honors during every match he competed in during the regular season. He continued that success in the postseason, shooting a 74 at the Jefferson District tournament to win medalist honors by five strokes. Playing as an individual, he shot a 77 at the Region 3C tournament.
Turner Edwards, Woodberry Forest
Edwards was another consistent performer for a record-setting Tigers lineup. The junior shot a 1-over-par 73 at the state tournament and a 74 at the Virginia Prep League tournament. He ended the season with a scoring average of 36.64.
Second team
■ Luke Vance, Western Albemarle
■ Jack Crombie, Western Albemarle
■ Luke Jarrell, Orange County
■ Killian Donnelly, Fluvanna County
■ Coops Cooper, Woodberry Forest
■ Jared Williams, Fluvanna County
Honorable mention
Curt Huffman, Monticello; Scott Clore, Orange County, Hayden Cook, Albemarle; Shane Coleman, William Monroe; Grant Woodson, William Monroe; Jackson Taylor, Madison County; Cai Clark, Madison County; Bennett Perry, Woodberry Forest; John Tandberg, Woodberry Forest.