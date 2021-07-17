2020-21 All Central Virginia girls swimming and diving team

Swimmer of the Year

Izzy Bradley, Monticello

Bradley continued to bolster her claim to being the most decorated swimmer in Monticello High School history with another historic season. The junior broke her own VHSL Class 3 state records in the 50 freestyle (23.24) and the 100 backstroke (54.40) to repeat as state champion. The UVa commit teamed up with Elisabeth Bendall, Athena Vanyo and Mariam Mithqal to set a new Class 3 state record in the 200 medley relay (1:44.17). Bradley closed the state meet on the podium, teaming with Bendall, Eloise Weary and Vanyo to establish a new Class 3 state mark in the 200 freestyle relay (1:36.32).

First team

Athena Vanyo, Monticello

Vanyo put an exclamation point on a sensational high school career at Monticello by winning individual, team and relay state titles. The UVa signee successfully repeated as VHSL Class 3 state champion in the 100 butterfly (54.83) and was second in the 200 IM (2:04.76). The senior also swam a key leg in both of the Mustangs’ relay state titles.

Grey Davis, Albemarle