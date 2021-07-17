2020-21 All Central Virginia girls swimming and diving team

Swimmer of the Year
Izzy Bradley, Monticello
Bradley continued to bolster her claim to being the most decorated swimmer in Monticello High School history with another historic season. The junior broke her own VHSL Class 3 state records in the 50 freestyle (23.24) and the 100 backstroke (54.40) to repeat as state champion. The UVa commit teamed up with Elisabeth Bendall, Athena Vanyo and Mariam Mithqal to set a new Class 3 state record in the 200 medley relay (1:44.17). Bradley closed the state meet on the podium, teaming with Bendall, Eloise Weary and Vanyo to establish a new Class 3 state mark in the 200 freestyle relay (1:36.32).
First team
Athena Vanyo, Monticello
Vanyo put an exclamation point on a sensational high school career at Monticello by winning individual, team and relay state titles. The UVa signee successfully repeated as VHSL Class 3 state champion in the 100 butterfly (54.83) and was second in the 200 IM (2:04.76). The senior also swam a key leg in both of the Mustangs’ relay state titles.
Grey Davis, Albemarle
Davis stormed into the high school swimming season with rave reviews thanks to a standout performance at the VHSL Class 5 state swimming and diving championships for Albemarle. The freshman won the state championship in the 200 IM (2:01.16) and was second in the 100 butterfly (54.09) for the Patriots. She also teamed with Cameron Smith, Avery Huang and Rachel Murray to finish second in the 200 medley relay (1:47.39). She capped the meet with a second-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay (3:32.41) with Claire Moody, Maddie Wells and Huang.
Abby Fuller, Fluvanna County
Fuller capped off a sensational high school career at Fluvanna County with a pair of all-state performances at the VHSL Class 3 state swimming and diving championships. The University of Richmond signee finished second in the 50 freestyle (23.27) and was third in the 100 freestyle (52.06).
Lily Fitzpatrick, Western Albemarle
Fitzpatrick was a model of consistency for Western Albemarle’s swimming and diving team this past season. She garnered silver in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.73) at the VHSL Class 3 state swimming and diving championships and teamed with Julie Addison, Ellie Schundler and Elle Beaumont to place fourth in the 200 medley relay (1:49.61).
Lauren Davis, Fluvanna County
Davis proved herself as one of the top divers in the state with an solid effort during the VHSL Class 3 state swimming and diving championships. The Fluvanna County senior took home runner-up honors in the 1-meter diving competition with a score of 357.85 points.
Avery Huang, Albemarle
Huang provided great leadership and performance for Albemarle’s girls swim team during this season's VHSL Class 5 state swimming and diving championships. The junior swimmer finished third in both the 200 IM (57.40) and the 100 breaststroke (1:07.11) to help the Patriots finished second in the team standings. She also was a key performer on two all-state relay teams.
Elisabeth Bendall, Monticello
Bendall is part of another in the strong crop of swimmers at Monticello that continue to raise their level of competition every time they take the pool. The junior was fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.88) and seventh in the 200 IM (2:12.32) for a Mustangs team that captured the VHSL Class 3 state title. The Northeastern University commit also was a member of two state record-holding relay squads.
Cameron Smith, Albemarle
Smith made the most of her first season with the Albemarle High School girls swim team, garnering all-state honors. The freshman swimmer placed fifth in the 200 IM (2:11.79) at the VHSL Class 5 state swimming and diving championships and was a key component of Albemarle’s 200 medley relay team that earned all-state honors.
Maddie Wells, Albemarle
Wells was a force in the sprints for the Albemarle girls swim team during the VHSL Class 5 state swimming and diving championships. The junior finished fifth in a very strong field in the 100 freestyle (54.46) for the Patriots. She also performed admirably for Albemarle on the all-state 400-freestyle relay team.
Julie Addison, Western Albemarle
Addison headlined a list of strong underclassmen swimmers that made an impact for Western Albemarle’s girls swim team’s run to a second-place finish at the VHSL Class 3 state meet. The sophomore finished sixth in the 200 IM (2:09.54) and the 100 backstroke (58.81) for the Warriors.
Kathryn Burr, Western Albemarle
Burr capped a strong high school career with a solid final season for Western Albemarle. The senior placed sixth in the 50 freestyle (24.81) at the VHSL Class 3 state swimming and diving championships. The Emory University signee also placed second in the 400 freestyle relay and sixth in the 200 freestyle relay for the Warriors.
