2020-21 All Central Virginia girls basketball team

Presleigh Braxton, Miller School

Braxton showcased her array of talents in her first season as the No. 1 option for the Miller School this winter. The sophomore guard averaged a career-high 28 points, 4.3 steals and four assists a game for the Mavericks, who saw their season cut short due to COVID-19. She also shot 52% from the field and 91% from the free-throw line.

Andrea Lefkowitz, Charlottesville

Lefkowitz was a stat-producing machine throughout her high school career at Charlottesville. The senior forward nearly averaged a double-double over the past two seasons and led the Black Knights in both scoring and rebounding during her senior season. She will continue her playing career at the University of Mary Washington.

Amaya Pendleton, Albemarle

Pendleton turned in an outstanding sophomore campaign in her first full season as the go-to option for Albemarle High School. The 5-foot-10 guard averaged a team-high 18.2 points a game this past season for a young, but improving Patriots squad.

Ella Weaver, William Monroe