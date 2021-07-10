2020-21 All Central Virginia football: Special teams

Kicker
Chase Hummel, Monticello
Hummel was a key contributor on special teams this past season for Monticello. The senior kicker made two of his three field goal attempts and was successful on 13 extra-point opportunities in his first season as the Mustangs' starting placekicker.
Punter
Lamont Bullard, Charlottesville
Bullard was a special teams star for Charlottesville season and helped keep the Black Knights in games with booming punts. The senior averaged more than 30 yards per punt and had a knack for flipping field position and pinning opponents back deep in their own end.
Kick returner
Will Trent, Monticello
Trent was impressive in his first season as Monticello's return specialist. The senior averaged more than 12 yards a return and took back a punt for a touchdown as Monticello made a push for the Region 3C playoffs.
Second team
K: Caden Lundy, Louisa County
KR: Quincy Edwards, Charlottesville
P: John Rittenhouse, Fluvanna County
