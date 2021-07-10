2020-21 All Central Virginia football: Offense

Player of the Year
Malachi Fields, Monticello
The 6-foot-3 senior amassed 1,109 yards of total offense in six spring games, averaging nearly 185 yards per game for a Monticello team that just missed the VHSL Region 3C playoffs. The University of Virginia signee ran for 512 yards and 10 touchdowns and averaged 6.7 yards a carry. Through the air, he completed 43 of 95 passes for 594 yards and four touchdowns. He finished his high school career ranked fifth on Monticello’s all-time list in scoring (222 points), sixth in career passing yards (2,861), seventh in total offense (4,731 yards) and ninth in rushing (1,870 yards).
First team
Quarterback
Landon Wilson, Louisa County
Wilson showed that he’s more than just a drop-back passer with a strong sophomore campaign. The 6-foot-1, 187-pound quarterback threw for 466 yards and six touchdowns in seven games as Louisa County reached the Region 4B semifinals. He flourished as a runner as well, boasting career-high 448 yards and six touchdowns for the Lions.
Running back
Kalup Shelton, Louisa County
After sharing time in the backfield the past two seasons, Shelton flourished in his first full season as the primary ball carrier for Louisa. The senior rushed for a team-high 730 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging a robust 7.3 yards per carry in Coach Will Patrick’s vaunted Lion-Wing offense.
Austin Shifflett, Western Albemarle
Shifflett put an exclamation mark on a sensational high school career with another monster season for Western Albemarle. The senior led the Warriors in rushing and touchdowns, including a 99-yard scoring run against an always stout Louisa County defense.
Ebenezer McCarthy, Albemarle
McCarthy turned in another productive season as Albemarle’s primary ball career. The 6-foot, 182-pound junior running back ran for more than 500 yards and scored six touchdowns in six games for the Patriots.
Wide receiver/tight end
Douglas Newsome, Orange County
Newsome was instant offense in Orange County’s pro-style scheme this spring. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound senior wide receiver showed a knack for turning simple plays into big gains. He led Hornets in receptions, posted more than 500 yards receiving and scored seven touchdowns.
Donald Brooks II, Orange County
Brooks was a game-changer for Orange County’s offense and a perfect complement to Newsome in the passing game. The 5-foot-9 wide receiver ranked second on the team in receptions and was particularly effective in goal-line situations, where he ran for two touchdowns and threw for another.
Carson Tujague, Western Albemarle
Tujague had a breakout season as a fixture on the offensive side of the ball for the Warriors this spring. He ranked among the team leaders in receptions and yardage and emerged as a safety blanket for young quarterback Nathan Simon. His work in the running game as a blocker was among the best in the area.
Offensive line
Xander Smith, Western Albemarle
Smith developed into the unquestioned leader along the offensive front for Coach Ed Redmond’s Warriors. The 6-foot-3, 208-pound center made all the calls on the blocking schemes and was a force on the interior of the Western Albemarle offensive line.
Austin Libby, Louisa County
Libby blossomed at the point of attack for Louisa County as Coach Will Patrick unveiled a revamped offensive line. The 5-foot-9, 245-pound lineman had an exceptional season in his first year as a starter for the Lions.
Elijah Brooks, Louisa County
Brooks made his first start on the Louisa County offensive line this season and quickly developed into one of the best linemen in Central Virginia. He was physical at the point of attack and did a great job opening holes in the Lion-Wing offense.
Giacomo Wilson, Monticello
Wilson turned in the best season of his career this spring for Monticello as an anchor on the offensive line. The senior lineman provided leadership and toughness for Coach Matt Hicks' team and gave the Mustangs an identity in the trenches.
Kanian Miller, Western Albemarle
Miller was a mountain of a man for the Warriors and made life miserable for opposing pass-rushers. The 6-foot-6, 256-pound tackle displayed great feet and balance and had an edge to him in run-blocking situations.
Second team
QB: Paul Poirier, Orange County
RB: Markell Jackson, Orange County
RB: Xavier Copeland, Fluvanna County
RB: Eddison Duolo, Charlottesville
WR: Will Trent, Monticello
WR: Joey Burch, Western Albemarle
WR: Logan Barbour, William Monroe
TE: AJ Proffitt, Louisa County
OL: Ryan Morris, Fluvanna County
OL: Dalton Tate, Albemarle
OL: Thomas Pierce, Orange County
OL Corey Amos, Orange County
OL: Gabe Thomas, Louisa County
OL: Jack Gareis, William Monroe
ATH: Jordan Smith, Louisa County
Honorable mention
V’Jon Hampton, Fork Union; Brown George Jr., Nelson County; Trevor Meyers, William Monroe; Kai Gaines, Monticello; Will Ferguson, Western Albemarle; Kobe Edmonds, Fluvanna County.
John Harvey, The Daily Progress