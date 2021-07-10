2020-21 All Central Virginia football: Offense

Carson Tujague, Western Albemarle

Tujague had a breakout season as a fixture on the offensive side of the ball for the Warriors this spring. He ranked among the team leaders in receptions and yardage and emerged as a safety blanket for young quarterback Nathan Simon. His work in the running game as a blocker was among the best in the area.

Offensive line

Xander Smith, Western Albemarle

Smith developed into the unquestioned leader along the offensive front for Coach Ed Redmond’s Warriors. The 6-foot-3, 208-pound center made all the calls on the blocking schemes and was a force on the interior of the Western Albemarle offensive line.

Austin Libby, Louisa County

Libby blossomed at the point of attack for Louisa County as Coach Will Patrick unveiled a revamped offensive line. The 5-foot-9, 245-pound lineman had an exceptional season in his first year as a starter for the Lions.

Elijah Brooks, Louisa County