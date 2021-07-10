2020-21 All Central Virginia football: Defense

Player of the Year
Stephen Dean, Louisa County
The Louisa County High School football program has a strong record of producing top-tier linebackers. Dean joined that elite last past spring as he became the glue in the middle of the Lions' defense. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound linebacker posted a team-high 70 tackles to go along with three sacks in seven games. He also registered 9.5 tackles for loss and forced a pair of fumbles.
First team
Defensive back
Douglas Newsome, Orange County
Newsome was one of the premier lock-down defensive backs in the Jefferson District this season. The University of Charlotte signee led the Hornets in interceptions and didn't allow a touchdown catch the entire season. He also was adept at the line of scrimmage, delivering big hits to opposing ball carriers.
Xavier Copeland, Fluvanna County
Copeland was a stellar two-way performer during his time at Buckingham County. After transferring to Fluvanna, the senior made his Jefferson District debut this spring and continued that high-level of play, finishing the season as one of the Flucos' top tacklers.
Nolan Pitsenberger, Albemarle
Pitsenberger continued to be the heart and soul of not only the defense, but the entire Albemarle football team. Voted a team captain, the senior defensive back led by example and was a difference maker for the Patriots both in the running game and against the pass.
Will Trent, Monticello
Trent showed vast improvement defensively this season and emerged as one of the Mustangs' team leaders. The senior used his elite speed to lock up opposing receivers or chase down ball carriers. Trent ranked among the Mustangs' leading tacklers.
Chase Miller, Louisa County
The junior had one of the best single-game performances of the 2021 spring season, finishing with three interceptions in Louisa's district-clinching win over Albemarle. Miller finished the season with four interceptions and nine pass breakups.
Linebacker
Austin Shifflett, Western Albemarle
After several seasons of using his talents mostly for offense, Shifflett got an opportunity to play defense this spring and didn’t disappoint. The senior linebacker brought his hard-nosed toughness to the position and emerged as one of the Warriors' top tacklers.
Kalup Shelton, Louisa County
Shelton bought the same tenacity and toughness he showed running the football to his linebacker position this season and it showed on the field. The senior developed into a bona fide run-stopper and had a knack for always being around the football.
Bryant Chiles, Orange County
Chiles made his varsity debut for Orange County this spring and injected some youthful exuberance and passion into the Hornets' defense. The sophomore was one of the team’s top linebackers and quickly made a name for himself as one of the top players in the Jefferson District.
Defensive line
Lowell Johnson, Louisa County
Johnson was a man on a mission for Louisa County’s defense this past season. The 6-foot-0, 250-pound defensive tackle dominated the line of scrimmage and made running the football difficult for opposing teams. He was also a relentless pass-rusher.
Ty Awkward, Western Albemarle
Awkward was a presence in the middle of the defensive line for the Warriors this spring. The 6-foot-1, 293-pound defensive tackle was tough to move at the point of attack and swallowed up ball carriers trying to run up the middle as Western Albemarle’s defense posted one of the best statistical seasons in program history.
Qwenton Spellman, Louisa County
Spellman emerged as one of the premier pass-rushers in the Jefferson District this season during a breakout campaign. The 6-foot-2, 277-pound defensive end finished the season with 36 tackles and five sacks.
Adam Schantz, Albemarle
Schantz was a model of consistency up front for Albemarle’s defense. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound junior was a master of utilizing leverage to get past opposing offensive tackles and put pressure on the quarterback. Arguably his biggest play of the season came when he snagged an interception and returned it for a touchdown to seal a win over Monticello.
Elijah Brooks, Louisa County
Brooks joined Spellman as future defensive stars in the Jefferson District for Louisa County. He was a physical force up front and added toughness and attitude to the Lions' front seven.
All-purpose
Jordan Smith, Louisa County
Smith was a jack-of-all-trades defender for Louisa County this spring, splitting time between linebacker and defensive back. The sophomore excelled in pass coverage, giving up only three receptions all season. He also was a sure-tackler in the run game and an effective pass rusher.
Second team
DB: AJ Wyche, Fluvanna County
DB: Gavin Hussar, William Monroe
DB: William Lewis V, Orange County
DB: Logan McGhee, Louisa County
LB: AJ Proffitt, Louisa County
LB: Kaleb Burtram, Albemarle
LB: Carson Tujague, Western Albemarle
LB: Ross Bassett, Western Albemarle
DL: Isaiah Taylor, William Monroe
DL: Rebel Fretwell, Orange County
DL: Zalen Foster, Albemarle
DL: Will Lawson, Charlottesville
DL: Grant Goodall, Western Albemarle
DL: Giacomo Wilson, Monticello
DL: Semaj Dennis, Charlottesville
ATH: Logan Barbour, William Monroe
Honorable mention
Donald Brooks, Orange County; Malachi Fields, Monticello; Eh Nay Soe, Charlottesville; Jaren Purvis, Nelson County, Jamari Lindsay-Thomas, Albemarle; Brandon McDonald, William Monroe; Dakota Howell, Western Albemarle; Jaleom Adams-Mallory, Charlottesville; Alex Washington, Fork Union; Lamont Bullard, Charlottesville; Isaiah Grevious, Albemarle, Will Ferguson, Western Albemarle; Malik Washington, Albemarle.
John Harvey, The Daily Progress