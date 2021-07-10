2020-21 All Central Virginia football: Defense

Kalup Shelton, Louisa County

Shelton bought the same tenacity and toughness he showed running the football to his linebacker position this season and it showed on the field. The senior developed into a bona fide run-stopper and had a knack for always being around the football.

Bryant Chiles, Orange County

Chiles made his varsity debut for Orange County this spring and injected some youthful exuberance and passion into the Hornets' defense. The sophomore was one of the team’s top linebackers and quickly made a name for himself as one of the top players in the Jefferson District.

Defensive line

Lowell Johnson, Louisa County

Johnson was a man on a mission for Louisa County’s defense this past season. The 6-foot-0, 250-pound defensive tackle dominated the line of scrimmage and made running the football difficult for opposing teams. He was also a relentless pass-rusher.

Ty Awkward, Western Albemarle