2020-21 All Central Virginia field hockey team

Player of the Year
Liz Yow, Albemarle
Yow has been a jack of all trades for the Albemarle field hockey team throughout her high school career. She started as lock-down defender, but when her team needed an offensive boost, Coach Britany McElheny knew Yow would bring the energy. The senior showcased that spark this season as a forward, ranking among the team leaders in goals and points.
Forwards
Liz Yow, Albemarle
The senior forward was nothing short of sensational for the Patriots this season. Yow’s quickness to the ball and her ability to finish around the cage was impeccable this spring as Albemarle posted an undefeated regular season and won the Jefferson District championship.
Ginger Oliver, Orange County
Oliver showcased her knack for finding the back of the cage for the Hornets this season. The senior forward tallied team-high nine goals and three assists and had an instict for scoring in key moments, including a big tally in the Hornets’ Region 4B tournament win at Eastern View..
Caroline Hughlett, Albemarle
Hughlett flourished this season in the role of offensive playmaker for the Patriots. The sophomore forward ranked among the team leaders in goals and assists and was always active inside the circle. She scored the game-winning goal for Albemarle during 1-0 victory over Mountain View in the regional playoffs.
Kylee Dabney, Orange County
Dabney was the facilitator for Orange County this past spring during a breakout campaign. The junior forward scored five goals and dished out seven assists thanks to her uncanny speed and quick decision-making in tight spaces.
Midfielder
Lily Kate Sweeney, Charlottesville
Sweeney was a pivotal two-way performer for the Black Knights this season. The junior ranked among the team’s leading scorers, but also was a fixture defensively in key situations, helping to preserve leads late in games
Courtney Hughlett, Albemarle
Hughlett was a reliable option in the midfield for Albemarle this past season. After playing significant minutes as a freshman, the sophomore raised her level of play up another notch during a breakout season for the Patriots. She was one of the team’s top set-up artists and tallied her share of goals as well.
Reese Murray, Monticello
Murray was a clutch performer for Monticello during the entire spring season. The junior midfielder led the Mustangs in goals, with several being game-winners. Murray scored the decisive goal in Monticello’s big regular season victory over Charlottesville.
Taylor Munger, Orange County
The senior tallied three goals and five assists during the Hornets’ spring season. In addition to our strong offensive output, Munger showed an attention to detail on both ends of the field and an ability to help her team wherever needed.
Defense
Hannah Rodgers, Albemarle
Rodgers played well beyond her years this past spring as she helped anchor a young, but talented defensive corps for the Patriots. The sophomore defender played a very skilled game and used great stick work and positioning to shut down opposing attackers.
Kendall Gibson, Monticello
Gibson was a solid two-way performer for the Mustangs this past season. The junior defender was not afraid to mix it up with opposing forwards. She also was adept at intercepting passes and flipping the field, turning turnovers into offensive opportunities for Monticello.
Kaley Maynard, Albemarle
Maynard was a model of consistency on the back end of the lineup for Albemarle. The sophomore was a strong defender on the right side and kept opposing forwards off balanced with her strong stick work and ability to read plays before they happen.
Goalkeeper
Ava Barnes, Monticello
Barnes was pressed into duty as a freshman during the 2019 season and held her own against some of the top offensive players in the Jefferson District. The sophomore netminder built on that early experience this spring with anther outstanding season between the pipes, keeping the Mustangs in nearly every game they played.
Second team
Forwards
■ Caroline Jones, Albemarle
■ Sophie Lanahan, Western Albemarle
■ Jordyn Solak, Albemarle
■ Erica Repich, Western Albemarle
Midfielders
■ Haley Pritchett, Orange County
■ Hermi Going, Western Albemarle
■ Julia Smith, Charlottesville
Defense
■ Campbell Murray, Monticello
■ Cheyanne Storie, Fluvanna County
■ Kate Wallace, Western Albemarle
Goalkeeper