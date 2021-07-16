2020-21 All Central Virginia field hockey team

Player of the Year

Liz Yow, Albemarle

Yow has been a jack of all trades for the Albemarle field hockey team throughout her high school career. She started as lock-down defender, but when her team needed an offensive boost, Coach Britany McElheny knew Yow would bring the energy. The senior showcased that spark this season as a forward, ranking among the team leaders in goals and points.

Forwards

Liz Yow, Albemarle

The senior forward was nothing short of sensational for the Patriots this season. Yow’s quickness to the ball and her ability to finish around the cage was impeccable this spring as Albemarle posted an undefeated regular season and won the Jefferson District championship.

Ginger Oliver, Orange County

Oliver showcased her knack for finding the back of the cage for the Hornets this season. The senior forward tallied team-high nine goals and three assists and had an instict for scoring in key moments, including a big tally in the Hornets’ Region 4B tournament win at Eastern View..

Caroline Hughlett, Albemarle