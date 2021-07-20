2020-21 All Central Virginia boys swimming and diving team

Swimmer of the Year
Sam Johnson, Western Albemarle
Johnson emerged as the next great boys swimmer at Western Albemarle this season. The junior garnered all-state honors in two individual events and a pair of relays at the VHSL Class 3 state swimming and diving championships. His biggest highlight of the season was winning the state championship in the 400 freestyle relay along with Matthew Heilman, Anthony Garono and Peyton Wray in a time of 3:18.22. Individually, Johnson garnered runner-up honors in the 200 freestyle (1:43.75) and the 100 butterfly (50.63). He also teamed with Simon Wray, Matthew Heilman and Garono to place second in the 200 free relay (1:29.47).
First team
Trevor Donalson, Western Albemarle
Donalson earned back-to-back all-state diving honors for Western Albemarle and took home the top prize this past season. The senior captured his first VHSL Class 3 state diving championship with a score of 362.45 points to continue the Warriors’ recent dominance of the event.
Teddy Cross, Albemarle
Cross led Albemarle to an impressive fourth-place finish at the VHSL Class 5 state swimming and diving championships. The junior finished second in the 100 backstroke (50.78) and was fourth in the 200 IM (1:55.99). He also teamed with Zeke Brubaker, Lance Elmore and Ryan Katstra to finish third in the 200 medley relay (1:37.71). Cross also swam with Elmore, Aidan Meyer and David King to take home bronze in the 400 freestyle relay (3:14.08).
Matthew Heilman, Western Albemarle
Heilman emerged as a consistent performer for the Western Albemarle swim team this season. The junior took home silver in the 200 IM (1:54.45) at the VHSL Class 3 state meet and was fourth in the 100 breaststroke (57.97). He also was a key contributor in the relays for the Warriors.
Jack Smith, Western Albemarle
Smith was part of a strong group of underclassmen that shined for the Western Albemarle swimming team this season. The sophomore finished third in the 100 breaststroke (57.83) at the VHSL Class 3 state swimming and diving championships. He also earned a fifth-place finish in the 200 IM (1:55.48).
John Smith, Madison County
Smith helped lead a young, but improving Madison County swim team to a 10th-place finish at the VHSL Class 2 state swimming and diving championships. The junior finished third in the 50 freestyle (23.28) and was sixth in the 100 backstroke (1:14.25).
Noah Johnson, Western Albemarle
Johnson was a consistent contributor for Western Albemarle during its run to a fourth straight VHSL Class 3 state swimming and diving championship. The junior placed third in the backstroke (54.44) for the Warriors. He also teamed with Jack Smith, Jackson Schundler and Simon Wray to earn second-place honors in the 200 medley relay (1:37.85).
Gus Johnson, Fluvanna County
Johnson was a big points producer for Fluvanna County during the VHSL Class 3 state swimming and diving championships. Individually, he finished fourth in the 100 butterfly (52.07). The junior also teamed with Hunter Strickland, Ahmad Woodson and Owen Strickland to place second in the 200 freestyle relay (1:29.47).
Anthony Garono, Western Albemarle
Garono emerged as a rising star for Western Albemarle with a standout performance in the distance events at the VHSL Class 3 state swimming and diving championships. The sophomore was fourth in both the 200 freestyle (1:46.06) and the 500 freestyle (4:48.10) for the Warriors.
David King, Albemarle
King was an all-state performer in multiple events for Albemarle during the VHSL Class 5 state swimming and diving championships. The freshman placed fifth in both the 200 freestyle (1:45.63) and the 500 freestyle (4:46.60) for the Patriots.
Lance Elmore, Albemarle
Elmore made the most of his first high school season with a strong showing for Albemarle during the VHSL Class 5 state swimming and diving championships. The freshman finished fifth in the 50 freestyle (21.92) and earned all-state honors in a relay event.
