2020-21 All Central Virginia boys swimming and diving team

Swimmer of the Year

Sam Johnson, Western Albemarle

Johnson emerged as the next great boys swimmer at Western Albemarle this season. The junior garnered all-state honors in two individual events and a pair of relays at the VHSL Class 3 state swimming and diving championships. His biggest highlight of the season was winning the state championship in the 400 freestyle relay along with Matthew Heilman, Anthony Garono and Peyton Wray in a time of 3:18.22. Individually, Johnson garnered runner-up honors in the 200 freestyle (1:43.75) and the 100 butterfly (50.63). He also teamed with Simon Wray, Matthew Heilman and Garono to place second in the 200 free relay (1:29.47).

First team

Trevor Donalson, Western Albemarle

Donalson earned back-to-back all-state diving honors for Western Albemarle and took home the top prize this past season. The senior captured his first VHSL Class 3 state diving championship with a score of 362.45 points to continue the Warriors’ recent dominance of the event.

Teddy Cross, Albemarle