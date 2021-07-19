2020-21 All Central Virginia boys basketball team

Player of the Year

Maliq Brown, Blue Ridge

In his first two seasons at Blue Ridge, Brown was a defensive and rebounding dynamo for the Barons as they captured back-to-back VISAA Division II state titles. The 6-foot-8 junior forward added to his game this season, emerging as a consistent scorer. Brown, who is rated as one of the top 100 players in the country in the 2023 class, averaged a career-high 12.9 points a game for the Barons. He also filled up the stat sheet with 5.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 3.3 steals and 1.6 blocks a game as Blue Ridge cruised to another state title.

First team

Clarence Rupert, Miller

Rupert was nothing short of sensational for Miller this past season as he guided the Mavericks to another state tournament appearance. The Saint Peter's University signee averaged a team-best 17.1 points and 8.3 rebounds in his second season with Miller and showed great versatility with his ability to score around the rim and behind the arc.

T.K. Bryant, Miller