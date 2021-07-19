 Skip to main content
2020-21 All Central Virginia boys basketball team
Player of the Year

Maliq Brown, Blue Ridge

In his first two seasons at Blue Ridge, Brown was a defensive and rebounding dynamo for the Barons as they captured back-to-back VISAA Division II state titles. The 6-foot-8 junior forward added to his game this season, emerging as a consistent scorer. Brown, who is rated as one of the top 100 players in the country in the 2023 class, averaged a career-high 12.9 points a game for the Barons. He also filled up the stat sheet with 5.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 3.3 steals and 1.6 blocks a game as Blue Ridge cruised to another state title.

First team

Clarence Rupert, Miller

Rupert was nothing short of sensational for Miller this past season as he guided the Mavericks to another state tournament appearance. The Saint Peter's University signee averaged a team-best 17.1 points and 8.3 rebounds in his second season with Miller and showed great versatility with his ability to score around the rim and behind the arc.

T.K. Bryant, Miller

Bryant assumed the role of point guard for the Miller School boys basketball team this winter and flourished. The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 15.8 points, 6.1 assists and 4.3 rebounds a game for the Mavericks as they reached the VISAA Division II state quarterfinals. He has committed to play basketball at Howard College.

Zymir Faulkner, Charlottesville

Faulkner capped off a sensational high school basketball career with a strong final campaign at Charlottesville. The 5-foot-11 senior shooting guard led the Black Knights in scoring and 3-pointers and showed a knack for hitting knocking down big shots in crucial moments.

Derrick Jones, Blue Ridge

The senior made the most of his final high school season with a breakout campaign at Blue Ridge. The senior guard averaged 12.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists a game for the Barons en route to a state title. He was also named state tournament Most Valuable Player for the Barons.

Sihle Mthethwa, Orange County

Mthethwa emerged as one of the brightest stars in Central Virginia on the hardwood this past season. The 6-foot senior guard averaged an area-best 25.5 points a game for the Hornets. He eclipsed the 1,000-point plateau for his career in dramatic fashion during a school-record 53-point effort against Fluvanna County

Second team

■ Josh Morse. Albemarle

Andrew Shifflett, Western Albemarle

Josh Sime, Western Albemarle

Michael Gray, Blue Ridge

Kobe Edmonds, Fluvanna County

Kobe Jerome, Blue Ridge

Honorable mention

Jacob Rice, Miller; Nick Motley, Charlottesville; Xavier Copeland, Fluvanna County; Logan Barbour, William Monroe; Jackson Taylor, Madison County; Franklin Lindsay, William Monroe

John Harvey, The Daily Progress

