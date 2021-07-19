2020-21 All Central Virginia boys basketball team

Player of the Year
Maliq Brown, Blue Ridge
In his first two seasons at Blue Ridge, Brown was a defensive and rebounding dynamo for the Barons as they captured back-to-back VISAA Division II state titles. The 6-foot-8 junior forward added to his game this season, emerging as a consistent scorer. Brown, who is rated as one of the top 100 players in the country in the 2023 class, averaged a career-high 12.9 points a game for the Barons. He also filled up the stat sheet with 5.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 3.3 steals and 1.6 blocks a game as Blue Ridge cruised to another state title.
First team
Clarence Rupert, Miller
Rupert was nothing short of sensational for Miller this past season as he guided the Mavericks to another state tournament appearance. The Saint Peter's University signee averaged a team-best 17.1 points and 8.3 rebounds in his second season with Miller and showed great versatility with his ability to score around the rim and behind the arc.
T.K. Bryant, Miller
Bryant assumed the role of point guard for the Miller School boys basketball team this winter and flourished. The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 15.8 points, 6.1 assists and 4.3 rebounds a game for the Mavericks as they reached the VISAA Division II state quarterfinals. He has committed to play basketball at Howard College.
Zymir Faulkner, Charlottesville
Faulkner capped off a sensational high school basketball career with a strong final campaign at Charlottesville. The 5-foot-11 senior shooting guard led the Black Knights in scoring and 3-pointers and showed a knack for hitting knocking down big shots in crucial moments.
Derrick Jones, Blue Ridge
The senior made the most of his final high school season with a breakout campaign at Blue Ridge. The senior guard averaged 12.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists a game for the Barons en route to a state title. He was also named state tournament Most Valuable Player for the Barons.
Sihle Mthethwa, Orange County
Mthethwa emerged as one of the brightest stars in Central Virginia on the hardwood this past season. The 6-foot senior guard averaged an area-best 25.5 points a game for the Hornets. He eclipsed the 1,000-point plateau for his career in dramatic fashion during a school-record 53-point effort against Fluvanna County
Second team
■ Josh Morse. Albemarle
■ Andrew Shifflett, Western Albemarle
■ Josh Sime, Western Albemarle
■ Michael Gray, Blue Ridge
■ Kobe Edmonds, Fluvanna County
■ Kobe Jerome, Blue Ridge
Honorable mention
Jacob Rice, Miller; Nick Motley, Charlottesville; Xavier Copeland, Fluvanna County; Logan Barbour, William Monroe; Jackson Taylor, Madison County; Franklin Lindsay, William Monroe
John Harvey, The Daily Progress