13 former Virginia football players on NFL rosters as season kicks off

“In the incident of the George Floyd case and Breonna Taylor, there was a lot of traction, there were a lot of conversations had,” McLeod said in August. “I believe everyone was on board to move the needle. In the recent month or two, I feel like it’s become somewhat of an afterthought, I would say. There hasn’t been much push. And I think us as NFL players the challenge is now on these owners. We want them to speak out on a lot of these issues that exist for these players.”

Keep an eye out for McLeod’s on- and off-field contributions this fall.

Morgan Moses, Washington

Moses has started 16 games for Washington in five consecutive seasons. The veteran offensive lineman figures to be in the mix to start at right tackle throughout the 2020 season as well. He’ll hope to protect Haskins as the quarterback aims to prove he’s the franchise’s future at the position.

Joe Reed, Chargers

A rookie, Reed figures to be an option at wide receiver, running back and kickoff returner. Keenan Allen is Los Angeles’ top receiving option and Mike Williams sits solidly as the No. 2 option when healthy, but behind them, touches are available.