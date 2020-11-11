120th version of 'The Game' between Woodberry Forest and Episcopal will be played in March

“We can agree that we should do everything that we can to preserve ‘The Game,’” Hulsey said in the letter.

He noted that both schools administrations and coaches will work together to make sure the game can be played as safely and fairly as possible. Rules on fan attendance will be announced closer to the date of the contest and will be in accordance to state health guidelines as well as consultation with health authorities.

In addition, Woodberry Forest has agreed to livestream the broadcast of the contest for fans of both schools. The new date of the game will also mark the beginning of spring break for both schools.

Braswell said this decision was a win for both programs.

“I think both schools were committed to playing 'The Game,'” Braswell said. “The big question was when we felt we could play the game safely.”

Woodberry Forest developed an extensive safety protocol this fall, creating its own bubble on campus. The football team spent most of the past three months practicing while maintaining social distancing measures set forth by the Virginia Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control.