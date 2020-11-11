120th version of 'The Game' between Woodberry Forest and Episcopal will be played in March

Episcopal week is always a magical time of year for the Woodberry Forest football program.
The annual matchup between the two private school programs, which is known as “The Game,” is renowned as the South’s longest unbroken high school football rivalry.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has created challenges, the 120th meeting between Woodberry Forest and Episcopal is set to happen this spring. Headmasters at both schools have announced that “The Game” will be played on Saturday, March 6, 2021.
“This game is of huge importance to both school communities,” Woodberry Forest football coach Scott Braswell said. “To be a part of something that dates back to 1901 is really special.”
This year's matchup was originally scheduled for this upcoming Saturday but was postponed due to the pandemic.
Woodberry Forest headmaster Dr. Byron Hulsey and Episcopal’s Dr. Charley Stillwell met with coaches and athletic directors to try and devise a plan to make the game happen safely. In an email to students and faculty on Monday, Hulsey said the two school leaders agreed that from a health and safety perspective, “we are not in a position to play ‘The Game’ as scheduled on Saturday.”
Instead, Hulsey and Stillwell agreed to push back the game to March, to coincide with a potential spring football season at both schools.
“We can agree that we should do everything that we can to preserve ‘The Game,’” Hulsey said in the letter.
He noted that both schools administrations and coaches will work together to make sure the game can be played as safely and fairly as possible. Rules on fan attendance will be announced closer to the date of the contest and will be in accordance to state health guidelines as well as consultation with health authorities.
In addition, Woodberry Forest has agreed to livestream the broadcast of the contest for fans of both schools. The new date of the game will also mark the beginning of spring break for both schools.
Braswell said this decision was a win for both programs.
“I think both schools were committed to playing 'The Game,'” Braswell said. “The big question was when we felt we could play the game safely.”
Woodberry Forest developed an extensive safety protocol this fall, creating its own bubble on campus. The football team spent most of the past three months practicing while maintaining social distancing measures set forth by the Virginia Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control.
After months of practicing and intersquad scrimmages, Braswell’s team held a scrimmage with Blue Ridge School last month. That set the stage for last week’s regular season showdown at Prep League rival Fork Union Military Academy. The Tigers had hoped to schedule another game this Friday, but were unable to reschedule a game with North Cross in Roanoke.
Woodberry Forest senior offensive lineman Graham Godwin admits that the uncertainty this fall has been grueling.
“Back during quarantine, we were not sure if we would be able to play football at all,” he said. “At times, it was hard to find motivation to keep working out. Whenever I found myself feeling like that, I pulled up a picture of the scoreboard from last year’s [game with Episcopal] and that gave me the motivation I needed.”
The chance to win 'The Game' will serve as a motivator for both programs over the next several months.
“I know both school communities are excited to know 'The Game' will be played and this wonderful tradition will continue,” Braswell said. “I really look forward to seeing our guys out there playing the game. We have zoomed and practiced looking forward to this game. It will be fun to see the guys get to play.”
Goodwin agreed.
“I’m ecstatic that we are going to play,” he said. “'The Game', in my time at Woodberry, we have never beat EHS and that does not sit right with any of us. So, one more opportunity at that means a lot for me and the entire team.”
