10 William Monroe student-athletes sign National Letters of Intent

“Going to college and doing athletics has been dream of mine for a long time, ever since I found out my dad was a college athlete,” he said. “I kind of made that my goal. Seeing that goal kind of materialize into a day that we can celebrate, that is pretty cool.”

Taylor is excited about the opportunity to join the Bulldogs program.

“I think at Gardner-Webb, I’m going to have a lot of opportunities to improve, so I want to better myself and I think I’ll have the opportunity to do that with the tougher training schedule than I have now,” Taylor said. "I want to get faster, obviously, but I want to keep pushing, whatever the team goal is and see how far we can go.”

As with many incoming freshmen, the uncertainty surrounding next year because of the pandemic was difficult to deal with at times.

“There’s a time period where we didn’t know exactly what was going to happen,” Taylor said. “We didn’t know if we were going to have a freshman season for college sports, so it feels really good to know that nothing is going to be interrupted. I’m glad they were able to get sports going again this year, but next year we might see a little bit of a return to normalcy and that makes me really happy.”