10 William Monroe student-athletes sign National Letters of Intent

STANARDSVILLE — The William Monroe High School athletic department celebrated the accomplishments of 10 student-athletes Monday afternoon with a college signing ceremony in the school gymnasium.
Despite losing the entire 2020 spring sports season and playing a reduced schedule this school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Greene Dragons' 2021 senior class continued to pursue their dreams of competing at the college level.
“Just getting through COVID, it’s taught all of us a lot,” William Monroe senior Alex Hoffman said. “All of us that signed today, we’re all thankful for everything that we’ve been given so far.”
Hoffman signed to throw shot put and discus at High Point University. The senior is a two-time VHSL Class 3 indoor state shot put champion and set a new state record in the shot put in March.
“It’s great,” he said. “It’s always been a dream of mine to move on to the next level and to just have it all come together is great.”
Joining Hoffman at Monday’s signing day was swimmer Ryan Taylor, cross country athletes Sarah Earle, Bella Hildebrand and Ellie Andreson, soccer standout Sydney Dombrovskis, sprinter Kiana Hatchett, basketball player Hailey Morris and football players Blaise VanDyke and Jack Gareis.
Taylor, a perennial standout on William Monroe’s swim team, signed to continue his career at Gardner-Webb.
“Going to college and doing athletics has been dream of mine for a long time, ever since I found out my dad was a college athlete,” he said. “I kind of made that my goal. Seeing that goal kind of materialize into a day that we can celebrate, that is pretty cool.”
Taylor is excited about the opportunity to join the Bulldogs program.
“I think at Gardner-Webb, I’m going to have a lot of opportunities to improve, so I want to better myself and I think I’ll have the opportunity to do that with the tougher training schedule than I have now,” Taylor said. "I want to get faster, obviously, but I want to keep pushing, whatever the team goal is and see how far we can go.”
As with many incoming freshmen, the uncertainty surrounding next year because of the pandemic was difficult to deal with at times.
“There’s a time period where we didn’t know exactly what was going to happen,” Taylor said. “We didn’t know if we were going to have a freshman season for college sports, so it feels really good to know that nothing is going to be interrupted. I’m glad they were able to get sports going again this year, but next year we might see a little bit of a return to normalcy and that makes me really happy.”
Hatchett has been a state qualifier for the Greene Dragons in track and field during her high school career. She hopes to continue making a name for herself as a sprinter at the University of Mount Olive in North Carolina.
“I feel very relieved,” Hatchett said. “I feel like the recruiting process is always really complicated, but now that I know where I’m going, I’m starting to get super excited for it.”
Dombrovskis, who has been an offensive dynamo for the Greene Dragons' girls soccer team, will have a unique opportunity at the University of Lynchburg. She will compete in both soccer as well as track.
“Oh God, I’m just so happy,” Dombrovskis said. “I cannot wait for my journey at Lynchburg. I’m ecstatic to get there and get started.”
The senior admits the opportunity to return to the track and be a sprinter on the Lynchburg track team is exciting.
“I haven’t actually run track since the eighth grade, but they used my times from then and found me a spot on the team,” Dombrovskis said. “I will have to learn how to use a starting block before I get there, but I’m excited to potentially run for a great team. They won the conference championship [this year] and I can’t wait win, both in track and soccer.”
Earle will join Hildebrand on the cross country team at Bridgewater College. Another member of the Greene Dragons cross country team, Ellie Andreson, will compete at Milligan University in Tennessee.
The three seniors were happy to have an opportunity to sign together.
“I’m just really glad that we got the chance to do it,” Earle said. “I wasn’t really expecting to get to do a big signing day like this with everything going on, I thought it was going to be something at home, so it’s really great to get to do this. Some of my teammates on my soccer team are here, so it’s cool to see and be able to do this in front of them.”
VanDyke and Gareis will continue to play football together at Greensboro College.
“It’s really exciting because he committed there about 15 minutes before me,” VanDyke said. “When he sent me the text, it really turned me on to Greensboro. I’m really excited to have someone I know, especially someone I can trust on the o-line.”
Gareis agreed.
“I’ve been wanting to play college ball since I was little,” Gareis said. “It’s been a dream of mine and I’m proud to accomplish it.”
Morris was an all-district performer for William Monroe’s girls basketball team during her high school career. She hopes to improve her skills at the next level after signing to play at Chatham University.
“I think it’s huge,” Morris said. “Obviously, there’s been a lot of anticipation. I’ve done stuff with my AAU team and we’ve kind of celebrated this, so now that I’m finally hear and knowing it’s so close, it’s so exciting. The nerves haven’t hit me at all yet, but right now I’m just looking forward to it, school-wise and basketball wise. I’m just ready to start my new chapter.”
Atter starting as a freshman at William Monroe, Moris has seen a lot of things on the basketball court and that experience should translate nicely in her new role at Chatham.
“We have a really young group coming in this year, so for me, the biggest thing I want to contribute is my leadership and just being able to dive in and lay that foundation of a new group and being the footstones of a new chapter,” she said. “For me, jut working hard and setting the example for these group coming in in later years and them knowing what the expectation is. Also, just being whatever coach needs me to be.”