10-run inning fuels Virginia's series-clinching rout of Georgia Tech

Forget scoring 10 runs in a game. Do it an inning.

Virginia’s uncompromising offense ratcheted up its output, tallying 10 across the plate in the fourth inning and turning what was tightly-played bout early into a laugher during an 18-9 victory over Georgia Tech to take an Atlantic Coast Conference series on Sunday in Charlottesville.

UVa has won its first four conference series this spring.

“We’re just a bunch of gritty guys in the box,” Hoos standout sophomore third baseman Jake Gelof said.

The Cavaliers (25-3, 9-3 ACC) had seven hits and drew five walks in the fourth as the visiting Yellow Jackets (18-11, 5-7 ACC) failed to find a pitcher capable of navigating a lineup so determined to string together one lengthy, productive at-bat after the next.

“When you’re getting some RBI knocks and you’re capitalizing on it,” UVa skipper Brian O’Connor said, “I think what happens is everybody wants to pass the baton and it’s a little contagious and that’s how you have big innings.”

UVa junior Max Cotier’s single up the middle put Chris Newell on a dash to home to knot the score at 4-4 and prompted Georgia Tech to remove starting pitcher Marquis Grissom Jr. Newell drew a walk to start the frame, and Casey Saucke followed with a liner past the shortstop to advance Newell to second.

Both Saucke and Cotier recorded two hits apiece in the fourth.

And Cotier’s first hit ignited the seemingly endless stretch of punishing turns with the stick for the Hoos to fuel their jam-packed, record home crowd of 5,286 at Disharoon Park. The faithful enjoying a sun-soaked afternoon also got their leg workouts in throughout the ballgame with all the rising from their seats they needed to do in order to properly applaud the Cavaliers.

Griff O’Ferrall reached base four times Sunday, and after Cotier’s hit, O’Ferrall walked ahead of Kyle Teel, who drew another free pass, and since this one came with the bases full, it pushed UVa in front of the Yellow Jackets, 5-4. Devin Ortiz and Gelof came next with base hits.

Gelof’s knock was grounded through the left side and scored O’Ferrall and Teel. Gelof racked up three RBI — including one on his 14th homer of the season — to get to 51 RBI for the campaign.

Saucke and Cotier each added two-run singles before UVa’s first 10-run inning since 2016 ended.

“It was really important against a team like Georgia Tech,” Cotier said. “They can really hit, so it was definitely important for us to keep tacking on, and they always say hitting is contagious, so it was pretty contagious that inning.”

Said Gelof: “Hitting is definitely contagious.”

Cotier’s second single, a liner poked to left field, knocked Yellow Jackets reliever Dawson Brown out of the game. In the win, Cotier was 3-for-5 with a career-high five RBI and Saucke was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and two driven in.

The offensive shellacking propelled the Cavaliers to their 17th performance this spring and second in a row in which they scored 10 or more runs in a game.

UVa went into the weekend as the ACC’s leader for runs scored, but never got the big hit in Friday’s 6-4 Game 1 loss to Georgia Tech before exploding with a seven-run sixth inning to win Saturday’s meeting, 13-9.

“I haven’t seen anyone shut us down like [Georgia Tech reliever Zach] Maxwell did Friday night,” Cotier said, “so I think that kind of pissed us off a little bit and we kind of forgot who we were and I think we shut ‘em up the rest of the weekend.”

All the scoring in Sunday’s fourth seesawed Hoos left-handed starter Jake Berry into position for his win, too. He allowed the first three batters of the game to score, with two coming on Andrew Jenkins’ two-run homer that was blasted to deep left-center.

But the Cavaliers evened the encounter in the second thanks to O’Ferrall’s three-run triple on a shot sliced down the right-field line.

Berry (4-0) settled in, retiring nine in a row from the first through the third and pitched into the sixth, firing 5.2 innings and striking out four to provide UVa the longest start it got throughout the weekend against the Jackets.

“Certainly, it was a big win for us,” O’Connor said.

Gelof’s homer was UVa’s 39th at Disharoon Park this season, setting a new venue single-season record with 16 regular-season home games still to be played.

“We’ve been hitting the ball well all year,” Gelof said, “and I think that’s what that [stat] shows us.”

