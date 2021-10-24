Living Well: Where to Get Medical Care

Knowing where to go for medical care when you need it is important. There can be significant differences in costs, waiting time, and follow up when you go to your primary care provider as compared to going to the emergency room.
There are many different types of facilities offering medical care and understanding where to go could be life-saving.
So, do you go to your primary care provider, a walk-in clinic, urgent care or the ER? And when should you call 911?
When to Make an Appointment with your Doctor
A primary care provider helps to ensure you receive the right preventive services, manages your chronic conditions, and maintains your overall health. Most primary care providers require an appointment, but many offer same and next day appointments for patients with an urgent need.
Among the things you might see a primary care provider for include:
- Check ups & annual physicals
- Flu shots & other vaccines
- Common illnesses (mild flu/cold like symptoms)
- Ear pain
- Nausea, vomiting or diarrhea
- Migraines/headaches
- Health screenings & routine tests
- Ongoing/chronic medical conditions such as diabetes, pre-diabetes, COPD, hypertension, etc.
In many cases, it is worth calling your primary care provider to see if you can get a same-day appointment, since your provider knows your health history, including what treatments have worked best for you and other medical conditions that should be considered.
When to go to Urgent Care
It can be difficult to know the difference between “emergency” and “urgent” care because both terms indicate a medical need that needs to be addressed quickly. However, there are differences between the level of care provided in emergency rooms and urgent care.
Urgent care clinics can help when you need care but your regular doctor is not available and you cannot wait for an appointment. However, urgent care is not emergency care. They are same-day clinics that can handle medical problems that need immediate treatment but are not considered emergencies. Consider going to an urgent care clinic if your regular doctor is not available for:
- Non-life threatening concerns
- Cold/flu symptoms
- Vomiting or diarrhea
- Fever, cough, sore throat
- Sinus or ear pain
- Sprains, strains or fractures
- Simple cuts/lacerations
- Rashes/burns
When to go to the Emergency Room
Hospital emergency rooms are equipped for complex and critical needs, including life-threatening situations such as heart attack, stroke and traumatic injuries. They provide medical care 24/7 and can provide rapid or advanced treatments (such as surgery) that are only available in a hospital setting.
Among the conditions that require emergency care are:
- Serious life or limb threatening emergencies
- Chest pain or difficulty breathing
- Sudden loss of consciousness
- Head or eye injury
- Bluish lips or skin color
- Numbness in limbs or face
- Sudden dizziness or confusion
- Persistent vomiting
- Open bone fracture/wounds
- Severe burns
- Anaphylactic shock
- Slurred speech
When to Call 911
Though there are times when it is ok to drive to the emergency room, in many instances, it is best to call 911. For example, you should never drive yourself if you are having severe chest pain, severe bleeding, or if you might faint or have impaired vision.
If you or someone you are with is experiencing signs of a stroke or heart attack, it is always critical that you call 911 as paramedics often can begin delivering life-saving treatment on the way to the hospital as well as call head to the hospital so that the care team is prepped and ready as soon as you arrive.
Be Prepared
Regardless of your care setting, it’s a good idea to have a list of all the medications you take, including over-the-counter medicine, vitamins and supplements. Include how much of each medication you take and how frequently you take them. In addition, keep a list of any allergies (including allergies to medications) and any previous medical procedures or surgeries you’ve had (and when). All of this information can be extremely helpful to assist physicians in providing the best possible medical care.
Questions about where to get care? Visit Sentara.com/GetCareNow.