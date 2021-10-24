Living Well: Where to Get Medical Care

In many cases, it is worth calling your primary care provider to see if you can get a same-day appointment, since your provider knows your health history, including what treatments have worked best for you and other medical conditions that should be considered.

When to go to Urgent Care

It can be difficult to know the difference between “emergency” and “urgent” care because both terms indicate a medical need that needs to be addressed quickly. However, there are differences between the level of care provided in emergency rooms and urgent care.

Urgent care clinics can help when you need care but your regular doctor is not available and you cannot wait for an appointment. However, urgent care is not emergency care. They are same-day clinics that can handle medical problems that need immediate treatment but are not considered emergencies. Consider going to an urgent care clinic if your regular doctor is not available for:

Non-life threatening concerns

Cold/flu symptoms

Vomiting or diarrhea

Fever, cough, sore throat

Sinus or ear pain

Sprains, strains or fractures

Simple cuts/lacerations

Rashes/burns