Living Well: Trust the Facts: Understanding the Delta Variant

For more than 18 months now, COVID-19 has had a major impact worldwide. Though we know much more today than we did at the beginning of the pandemic, viruses constantly change, and we must remain aware of those changes and how we can protect ourselves from them throughout those changes.

Recently, the Delta variant has been front and center in the news. Do you know the facts about this variant, though? The following are some frequently asked questions along with answers provided by the experts.

What is the Delta variant and where did it come from?

The Delta variant is a highly contagious SARS-CoV-2 virus strain, first identified in India in December 2020. The first Delta case in the United States was diagnosed in March 2021 and it is now the dominant strain in the U.S. This variant seems to spread more easily and quickly than other variants, which may lead to more cases of COVID-19.

Viruses constantly change through mutation, and new variants of a virus are expected to occur. Sometimes new variants emerge and disappear. Other times, new variants persist. Multiple variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 have been documented in the United States and globally during this pandemic.