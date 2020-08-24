Living Well: Sentara’s New Processes Keep Patients Safe in and Out of the OR

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many of our regular routines and activities have been disrupted. Included among those activities, unfortunately, have sometimes been visits to medical services that seem like they could be postponed, but often should not be.
As we continue our efforts to be safe and cautious, experts say it is important not to avoid seeing medical practitioners for preventive care as well as management of other issues, including those requiring surgery. The results of putting these visits off can create additional health challenges, and may make recovering from these medical concerns more difficult in the long run.
“Unfortunately, we are seeing more people come in through the emergency department with health issues that became more critical because they put off visiting their doctor,” said Dr. John Carl, general surgeon with Sentara Martha Jefferson Medical & Surgical Associates. “Subsequently, a lot of patient illnesses that could have been managed in a fairly straight forward capacity then require more complex treatments.”
According to Dr. Carl, the danger of late presentation of many disease processes, especially those requiring surgery, is that the disease process will progress and become more complicated.
“These issues may thus require longer hospitalization, open procedures rather than minimally invasive procedures, and longer recovery times,” he added.
Keeping You Safe
Concerns about exposure to the coronavirus are understandable, but medical experts do not want that to stop people from getting the care they need. That is why hospitals have put numerous safety measures into place to ensure that, should someone need to visit a physician or have surgery, the risk of exposure is minimal.
Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital has a number of safeguards for its patients requiring surgery. While many of its processes are similar, some may be done via telephone or video visit, and some will be in person.
As always, prior to a procedure, patients will complete a pre-op visit at their surgeon’s office. Patients may also have an in-person visit or telephone call for pre-anesthesia testing, plus, any other additional tests that may be necessary for them to safely perform the surgery.
Prior to the surgery date patients will also be tested for COVID-19. All planned surgeries require that a COVID test be performed two to three days prior to surgery. Patients are asked to quarantine before their surgery, to ensure there is no exposure after their test. They will then be notified of their results prior to surgery, if positive.
On the day of the surgery, before entering the hospital, patients, along with their visitor will be asked to wear their masks. They will also go through a screening process at the hospital entrance. All staff interacting with patients will be wearing eye protection and be masked.
Once in the pre-op area, patients will be prepared for surgery. After the surgery is complete, the patient will be taken to the recovery area and their visitor will be notified. In most cases a visitor will be brought to the admit/recovery area or the inpatient room to limit spending time in a waiting room. Following recovery, patients will either be discharged home or be transferred to an inpatient bed for overnight care
“It’s important to note that patients who have tested negative for COVID-19 will be isolated from others who may have COVID,” said Dr. Carl. “Our goal is to minimize your chance of exposure. So much that I would say you’re safer coming to the hospital than going to the grocery store.”
It is important to speak with your provider about your individual needs. While there may be times when postponing a procedure is appropriate, in some cases, doing so may cause you harm.
“In many cases, if you avoid surgery in the short term, it may result in progression of your underlying disease which means longer surgery, longer hospitalization, and longer recovery as well. It is important to us that we do what we can to keep you safe and healthy,” added Dr. Carl.
For more information about Sentara’s efforts to keep you safe, please visit Sentara.com/safe.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!