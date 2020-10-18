Living Well: Sentara Makes Comprehensive Breast Health Accessible and Convenient

When a patient has her annual mammogram, a letter goes home with her results. Included in that letter is the patient’s estimated lifetime risk factors. Any patient with an estimated lifetime risk factor of 20 percent or higher would be instructed that they could contact the team at Sentara Martha Jefferson to get more information about our high risk breast clinic. After doing a more in depth assessment and determining what risk factors the patient may need to address, the nurse practitioner of the high risk breast program may recommend such resources as exercise and nutrition counseling, genetic counseling, or increased screenings.

Sentara Martha Jefferson offers an array of services for its cancer patients. The halls of the hospital are often full of music from the lobby. Free exercise classes are available to cancer patients and survivors, as are a number of support groups. Nutrition counseling, a social worker and a financial counselor are all also available. And image recovery specialists are available at Marianne’s Room and the Something Special Shop. The ultimate goal is to help patients feel at least a little better during a time when they are not feeling well. The better people take care of themselves the better they do over all.