Living Well: Sentara Hospitals Create Innovative Programs to Help Fight Food Insecurity

Sentara Martha Jefferson also received We Care boxes from the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank to distribute to patients in need.

Taking Boxes to the Community

To reach out directly to the community, Martin and her team at Sentara Martha Jefferson decided to deliver We Care boxes to people in their neighborhoods.

“We selected specific sites, and the Blue Ridge Food Bank worked with us to expand our food access program,” Martin says. “Beginning in February 2021, our team began distributing food boxes either directly to recipients or by giving them to community leaders for distribution, recognizing that people might be more comfortable accessing the food from people they know.”

Another strategy Sentara Martha Jefferson used to get We Care food boxes out to the community was to have them available at vaccine events.

“What I liked about this program is that we didn’t have to ask people for a lot of personal information,” Martin explains. “The Food Bank only required the ages of people in their households—no names. You shouldn’t have to give your life story to get a box of food.”